Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Reflects on Tragic BWC5 Loss, Urges Carbon Monoxide Awareness

The following is a commentary from Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, at the anniversary of the tragic deaths of five individuals from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning

Clarksville, TN – The memory of September 18th, 2011, gives us pause for somber reflection in the City of Clarksville.

It’s a day that brought great sadness to our City. Now, 13 years later this week, we are reminded once again of the events of that day, and the resulting call to action that was forever propelled forward.

On that day, at Clarksville Speedway, five people attending the annual Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run led by a wonderful community-minded organization, Bikers Who Care (BWC), lost their lives when they were overcome by Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning.

Toxic fumes from a generator had leaked into their rented RV for the event. The CO detector in that RV had no batteries, it was later discovered.

The five individuals, whose memories we forever cherish and honor, were Jon and Kathryn Over, Jim Wall, Tim Stone, and Allison Bagwell-Wyatt.

Christine Watson, mother of Katy Over and mother-in-law to Jon Over, continues to campaign about the dangers of CO poisoning. And today there is a scholarship for a deserving high school senior at Clarksville Academy, named in memory of Katy Over.

Throughout the State of Tennessee, millions of people join us this week in honoring the memory of these five individuals.

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day in Tennessee was first designated by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2015 as a time for lovingly recalling these five individuals – the “BWC5” – and to foster a greater understanding of the dangers of this odorless, colorless gas produced from natural fuels burning incompletely.

It became state legislation enacted under the title of the “BWC5 Act.”

During that tragic time I was representing the Clarksville-centric 67th District of the Tennessee House of Representatives, and felt driven to take action for our grieving community, both to honor the memory of the BWC5, and do everything possible to avoid seeing the tragedy ever repeated.

Along with establishing Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day, or BWC5 Day, in the state, we passed one important companion law making a working CO detector a requirement in a rented RV. Failure to comply now brings with it a civil penalty.

Helping to raise awareness each year since 2015 are the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office. These departments are routinely sharing CO safety messages to help save lives and reduce risks of CO poisoning.

Part of that message is the realization that, in the home, heating and cooking equipment that burn fuel, such as barbecue grills, fireplaces, and fuel-powered heaters, are potential CO sources.

Camper and RV owners will frequently use generators when spending time outdoors, and they are used when storms damage or destroy electrical or other power systems in the home.

I ask all Clarksvillians to please remember that, CO is a threat, no matter how much of it someone is exposed to. Please always use caution with potential CO sources, and never use a gas generator inside your home, garage, carport, basement, crawlspace, or outside near a window, door or vent.

It is dangerous to use a gas or kerosene heater inside a home or other building.

Never use a gas range or gas oven to heat your home. Please do not use a gas or charcoal grill indoors, and do not burn charcoal in your fireplace.

Furthermore, don’t run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open.

Don’t use fuel-powered equipment in a garage or enclosed area.

Please have fuel-burning heating equipment and chimneys inspected by a professional every year before the arrival of cold weather. When using a fireplace, make sure the flue is open for adequate ventilation.

Properly-working CO detectors are important in protecting against poisoning, by providing an early warning. These detectors are widely available at home and hardware stores, and as consumers, you are asked to follow instructions for proper placement, installation, and use of them.

The dangers of CO are now front-of-mind for Clarksville, because of September 18th, 2011.

Every Clarksvillian is precious, and important, and as your Mayor, I simply bring this to your attention now, because I want you safe year-round.

Please join me in bringing an end to CO-related tragedy.