Butterfly Tickets: Dolly Parton and Tennessee Tourism Inspire Magical Family Getaways

Nashville, TN – Kids have a big say when it comes to family travel, and that’s why Dollywood’s “Dreamer in Chief” Dolly Parton has teamed up with Tennessee Tourism to inspire the ultimate Playcation.

Together, they’re inviting kids—and kids-at-heart—to plan their perfect Tennessee adventure with the Tennessee Playcation Kid’s Guide. Available now for pre-order at DollyPlaycation.com, the 90-plus page guide sparks creativity and pure imagination, helping families map out their dream getaway.

Ten Butterfly Tickets will be hidden randomly amongst the mailed guides offering a once-in-a-lifetime VIP Dollywood Experience. The lucky recipients will win a VIP celebration at the park’s 2025 season opening (timed with its 40th season), including a two-night stay at one of Dollywood’s luxury resorts for a family of four, season passes to Dollywood, a signed Dolly-inspired guitar and an activity pass to explore more of Pigeon Forge’s family-friendly attractions.

“I love making dreams come true, and this is a chance for families to dream big and plan their perfect Tennessee vacation at one of my favorite places – Dollywood,” said Dolly Parton. “I’m tickled to be part of this adventure and help create some memories that will last a lifetime. There’s nothing quite like spending time with family, and I’m just thrilled to give folks a little something special with these Butterfly Tickets!”

The free Tennessee Playcation Kid’s Guide is available for pre-order starting October 29 at DollyPlaycation.com, with guides arriving in mailboxes by November 25. Featuring kid-friendly activities and real Tennessee destinations, the interactive guide turns trip planning into a fun, family affair. Kids can also submit their original artwork for a chance to be featured on a Tennessee-sponsored billboard.

More than 250,000 printed guides are available upon request at TNvacation.com. The Playcation campaign, first launched in 2023, has become a year-long initiative to engage families and inspire kids to play an active role in vacation planning. The guide features over 45 family-friendly Tennessee destinations, such as Dollywood, the Memphis Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Grand Ole Opry, and more.

