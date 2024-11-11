U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Honors Tennessee Veterans

Nashville, TN – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following video honoring the patriotism and service of more than 400,000 veterans across the Volunteer State on Veterans Day. Learn more about Senator Blackburn’s work to support Tennessee veterans here.

“Today on Veterans Day, it is so important that we all pause and say thank you. Thank you to [our veterans] for the service that they have rendered our country,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Thank you for the sacrifice that their families have made, and thank you for their dedication and their commitment to making certain that the United States of America stays a free and independent nation.” said Senator Blackburn