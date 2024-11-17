Tennessee Department of Human Services, U.S. Department of Defense Team Up to Support Military Families with Enhanced Child Care Options

Nashville, TN – Following Veterans Day, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to expand affordable, quality childcare options for active-duty military members in Tennessee.

This collaboration, facilitated by TDHS’s relationship with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Campbell military base, is set to benefit military-affiliated families across the state.

Through this initiative, eligible childcare providers in Tennessee will have the opportunity to participate in DoD’s Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood-PLUS (MCCYN-PLUS) program, offering child care payment assistance for military families. Child care providers with a quality score of 80 to 100 under TDHS’s new Quality Rating Improvement System (QRIS) are eligible to participate, ensuring they meet the state’s regulations for health, safety, and licensure requirements.

The QRIS system helps child care agencies demonstrate the level of quality in the care they are delivering for children and their families across a range of indicators. All TDHS licensed child care providers participate in QRIS and receive a Child Care Score Card.

“Access to affordable child care is an important issue that we continue to prioritize to support families across the state,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Through this partnership with the Department of Defense, we are giving Tennessee servicemembers the support they deserve while helping them keep their children safe and cared for, so they can continue to protect and serve our great nation.”

“TDHS is honored to support Tennessee’s military families in accessing quality, affordable child care options within their communities,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This partnership is one way we can give back to those who serve our country while also building quality child care capacity statewide through this essential fee assistance program.”

“This is an exciting day for Soldiers and Army Families assigned to Fort Campbell,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “We are proud to work together with Tennessee leaders and TDHS to expand important child-care programs for those who need it while serving their nation. This adds one more reason to the list on why Soldiers fight to serve at Fort Campbell, one of the best locations in our Army.”

The MCCYN-PLUS program provides military families greater access to high quality, early education experiences for their children while reducing their out-of-pocket expenses for child care. The initiative also offers opportunities for eligible child care providers in Tennessee to grow their businesses, while supporting military families in their neighborhoods.

As part of the initiative, to offset the cost of child care not covered by the parent fee as calculated by their total family income, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) increased the child care provider rate cap up to a maximum of $1800 per month per child.

For more information on how military families can qualify, please visit: militarychildcare.com.

For information on child care provider eligibility and participation, please visit: www.childcareaware.org/becoming-an-approved-mccyn-plus-provider-in-tennessee/.

