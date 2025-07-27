Senator Marsha Blackburn, Dr. Laffer Highlight Trump-Era Economic Boom on New Podcast Episode

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) has released a new episode of ‘Unmuted with Marsha’ with American economist and author, Dr. Arthur Laffer, where they discussed the roaring economy under President Donald J. Trump and how the One Big Beautiful Bill supports working-class Americans.

“Sometimes you will hear the Democrats say, ‘Oh, this is just a bill for the rich.’ But it’s blue-collar wages, hardworking American workers, their wages that are going to benefit the most. I know the Council of Economic Advisers had expected as much as $10,000 more in take-home pay,” said Senator Blackburn.

“Within this Big Beautiful Bill, there’s a lot of good spending cuts and good spending programs involved so we’re moving towards the North Star on spending… I have never been more optimistic in my life as I am right now about the prospects for the U.S. economy,” said Dr. Laffer.

Related

VIDEO: Blackburn, White House Economic Council Director Highlight One Big Beautiful Bill’s Historic Victories on ‘Unmuted with Marsha’

Blackburn Releases Fact Sheet and Video Debunking Democrats’ Lies on the One Big Beautiful Bill and Highlighting Wins for Tennesseans

Blackburn Statement on Wins for Tennesseans in Senate-Passed One Big Beautiful Bill: Promises Made, Promises Kept