APSU Women’s Golf Heads to Nashville Invitational Hosted by Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team makes the short trip to Nashville for the Nashville Invitational hosted by Lipscomb at The President’s Reserve of Hermitage, Monday and Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Loyola-Chicago, Eastern Washington, Delaware, Ball State, UTRGV, Dayton, Bellarmine, Tennessee State, Northern Illinois, North Alabama, Belmont, Seattle, Memphis, Longwood, and Lipscomb in the 54-hole event.

The Govs most recently competed in the Riverbend Invitational at Riverbend Country Club in Houston, Texas, finishing fourth.

Jillian Breelove led the way for the APSU Govs with a season low of 215 to put her in a third-place finish. Breedlove will tee it up first for the Govs in Nashville, averaging 75.54 strokes per round.

Ella Arnzen is up next with a 76.63 round average. Arnzen placed 12th in the Riverbend Invitational with a 221 tournament total.

Abby Hirtzel is third in the APSU Govs lineup with a 77.33 average, as Jordin Cowing is fourth, averaging 76.96.

Autumn Spencer will round out the Governors’ lineup with a 79.33 average on the season.

Makenna Cox will compete as an individual, with a 78.87 round average.

The Governors placed third in the Nashville Invitational last season with a three-round score of 900.

The Nashville Invitational begins tomorrow with an 8:00am shotgun start. The Governors are paired with Belmont, Memphis, and Lipscomb.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on X Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.