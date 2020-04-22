|
|
|
|
Congress, get this deal done
Washington, D.C. – The Senate passed funding yesterday to replenish President Donald Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to small businesses fighting to survive during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
“We reached a deal that includes $382 billion in crucial small-business support to keep workers on the payroll,” stated President Trump.
