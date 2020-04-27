|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Art + Design to celebrate graphic design seniors with virtual showcase
Latest Round of Coronavirus Relief Shows Hardworking Americans Not Forgotten
Washington, D.C. – “President Donald Trump signed the fourth round of coronavirus response legislation Friday—a $484 billion relief bill that will help American small businesses and hospitals, as well as expand coronavirus testing so Americans can get back to work as soon as possible,” former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder writes in Fox News.
“Millions of Americans have been holding their metaphorical breath as House Democrats delayed the latest round of relief with partisan demands for unrelated provisions such as mandating racial and gender quotas for businesses.”
Click here to read more.
“There’s no question that Beijing’s early cover-up of its coronavirus crisis led to the deaths of thousands of people around the world. And it’s still lying, blatantly. After weeks of pressure, it finally upped its official count of coronavirus deaths in Wuhan, where the pandemic started, from 2,579 to 3,869—that is, exactly 50 percent. Nothing suspicious there,” the New York Post editorial board writes.
“The Food and Drug Administration has ongoing clinical trials for 72 drugs to treat COVID-19 Coronavirus, therapeutics that aren’t a cure, but which will treat the symptoms of the disease, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn announced Friday,” Fred Lucas reports for The Daily Signal.
President Trump’s 60-day immigration pause “is a genuine ‘no-brainer’ that should be supported by every American concerned about the grievous harm the coronavirus has caused to public health and the economic health of our country,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd writes for Fox News.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBeijing China, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Democrats, Donald J. Trump, FDA, Immigration, Paycheck Protection Program, SBA, small business, Stephen Hahn, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. President, U.S. Small Business Administration, Washington D.C., Wuhan China
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed