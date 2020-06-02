|
FBI Seeks Information on Individuals Inciting Violence During First Amendment-Protected Peaceful Demonstrations
Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.
To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country.
If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case at fbi.gov/violence.
You may also call 1.800.CALL.FBI (800.225.5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.
