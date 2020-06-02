FBI Seeks Information on Individuals Inciting Violence During First Amendment-Protected Peaceful Demonstrations

Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.



Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens.

