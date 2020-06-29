|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,201 new cases of Coronavirus in 48 hours in Tennessee, June 29th, 2020
Tennessee Department of Health was unable to provide Data on Sunday so this report will contain Two Days of Data
Nashville, TN – On Monday, June 29th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 41,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 1,201 cases from Saturday’s 39,848. There have been 592 confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been twenty six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 464. There has been seven deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Seventeen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 768. There have been eleven deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 191. There has been one death in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 168. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is twelve. There have been no new cases of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at twelve. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.
One new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at twenty. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There has been one new case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is thirty nine. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
Two more cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at forty two. There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is twenty.
There have been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 190. There have been four deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 9,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 341 cases from Saturday’s 8,675. There have been 110 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 2,564,163 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 71,917 cases in 48 hours from Saturday’s 2,492,246. There have now been 125,928 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 673 deaths from Saturday’s 125,255.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
