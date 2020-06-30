Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce Agero, Inc. in Clarksville to Expand, Create 900 Jobs

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe today, Tuesday, June 20th, 2020 announced that Agero, Inc. plans to invest $2 million in capital to expand its operations in Clarksville and create 900 jobs by 2025.

To support this growth, Agero has expanded its Clarksville operations by nearly 14,000 square feet.

Agero is the leading B2B provider of driver assistance services, including roadside assistance and accident management. The company supports more than 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automakers, insurance carriers and other clients. The company responds to approximately 12 million requests for roadside and accident assistance annually.

Agero first established operations in Montgomery County in 2012. Approximately 750 employees in Clarksville provide critical roadside assistance services to drivers throughout the U.S. With a second Tennessee facility based in the Tri-Cities area, the new jobs and financial investment will further strengthen Agero’s presence in the state.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported five economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in the creation of 1,800 jobs and $1 billion in private capital investment.

Hiring is underway and the company is interviewing for a variety of on-site and remote work positions. Applicants can apply online at Agero.com/careers.

“As we work to jumpstart Tennessee’s economy again, Agero’s significant expansion and creation of 900 jobs will provide a needed boost for the Clarksville community. I’d like to thank Agero for its continued expansion in Clarksville and the confidence it has in the workforce of Tennessee.” – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

“TNECD is committed to continue supporting our businesses and communities as we get Tennessee’s economy back on track. Agero’s plan to create 900 jobs is encouraging news for Clarksville and Middle Tennessee, and I look forward to the benefits this type of private investment and sizable job creation will have.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“The city of Clarksville has proven to provide a wealth of talent, with hardworking, dedicated and driven residents that continue to support this location as Agero’s largest call center. We have developed a strong connection with this community, and we are incredibly proud to continue to expand our presence here in service to our millions of consumers annually.” – Chris Richard, VP, Contact Center Operations, Agero

“Agero has proven to be an effective corporate partner, with plenty of community spirit and willingness to be involved in our growth. We are thrilled the company has chosen to increase its investment in Clarksville-Montgomery County, and we look forward to the 900 new jobs Agero will add to make this an even stronger community.” – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

“We are grateful Agero chose to expand in Montgomery County and for its involvement in the community. I believe the leadership and employees of Agero understand that Montgomery County is the place to be and that the local governments and affiliated organizations are willing partners in advancing the mission of Agero. This is good news for Agero and for our community.” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Agero on its decision to expand operations in Clarksville, creating hundreds of new job opportunities. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, city of Clarksville and Montgomery County to celebrate Agero’s commitment to continued business success in the Valley.” – TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley

“I am very pleased Agero is making a $2 million investment in Montgomery County to expand its facility. These 900 new jobs will be a tremendous boost to our local economy. I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders, Governor Lee and our Department of Economic and Community Development for their role in bringing this investment to Montgomery County. It was a team effort. Thank you, Agero, for your confidence in the Montgomery County worker.” – Sen. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“I appreciate Governor Lee, our Department of Economic and Community Development, and Agero for their considerable and continued investment in our community. Congratulations to our local leaders for securing these high-quality jobs. I appreciate their partnership, and I am pleased to support Agero’s expansion efforts so we can bring more new jobs to District 68.” – Rep. Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

