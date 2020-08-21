|
White House update on the Border Wall
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump traveled yesterday to Yuma, Arizona, where he met with Border Patrol officers and gave Americans an update on the border wall with Mexico.
President Donald Trump: “In 2 weeks, we will have hit 300 miles of wall.”
The new wall system is one piece of President Trump’s larger agenda to protect America’s security and sovereignty. Last year, he negotiated historic agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to help stop the flood of illegal immigration across our border. Mexico even deployed thousands of troops to help.
Border apprehensions have fallen by more than 70 percent since last May as a result.
American law enforcement officers are stopping crime, drugs, and gangs in their tracks, as well. So far this fiscal year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized over 100,000 pounds of cocaine, over 83,000 pounds of meth, and over 2,700 pounds of fentanyl. Border Patrol apprehended 976 alien gang members last year, including 464 from the vile MS-13 gang. (MS-13’s motto is “Kill, Rape, Control.”)
Watch: Border wall leads to huge reductions in human trafficking
“You’re setting records at the border,” President Trump told Border Patrol officers yesterday. “You’ve been unbelievable.”
Border protection is more important than ever as the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic spreads globally. Strong border security is crucial to helping slow the spread of the disease.
“A lot of the procedures that we are putting in place today are having a real impact on applying a consequence to those that are entering the country illegally,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said.
“We are returning 90 percent of those individuals within 120 minutes, to date. That’s a big accomplishment.”
Photo: New border wall system is going up!
Read: President Trump’s full update on the border wall
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBorder Wall, Cocaine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald J. Trump, El Salvador, Fentanyl, Guatemala, Honduras, Methamphetamine, Mexico, MS-13, pandemic, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. President, Washington D.C., Yuma AZ
