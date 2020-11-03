Tennessee Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe announce FNS Group Expansion in Clarksville

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and FNS Group officials today announced the company will build a new facility to expand its Clarksville operations.

The project represents an investment of $33.4 million and the creation of 62 jobs.

FNS Group will build a 300,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on a greenfield site behind LG’s manufacturing facility in Clarksville.

The proposed Clarksville warehouse will serve as the Southeast and Midwest portal, connecting businesses in this region to the company’s global logistics network.

Pantos USA, a subsidiary of FNS Group, currently has 18 employees in Clarksville and will be expanding its footprint in the area while creating an additional 62 jobs.

As a full-service transportation and third-party logistics provider, FNS Group and its affiliated companies operate more than 20 warehouses across North America and employ over 700 people. Pantos USA serves as LG’s primary logistics partner for its global shipments.

Tennessee is home to more than 1,000 foreign-owned establishments that employ approximately 120,000 Tennesseans. Korea is among the top 10 countries for foreign direct investment in Tennessee, with Korean companies investing over $490 million in Tennessee over the past five years.

Since 2015, TNECD has supported five economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in more than 1,800 job commitments and $997 million in capital investment.

“FNS Group’s investment in Clarksville is a testament to Tennessee’s skilled workforce and ideal location. I’m thankful that FNS has chosen to expand its footprint in Montgomery County, and I look forward to the company’s growth in the years to come.” – Governor Bill Lee

“Bringing foreign direct investment to Tennessee remains a priority for our department and South Korean companies continue to be great partners. FNS Group’s new facility will be a welcome addition to the area’s business landscape, and we appreciate the company for creating more than 60 high-quality, family wage jobs in Clarksville.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“As a rapidly growing full-service transportation and third-party logistics provider, we are proud to make our Clarksville location our new transportation hub. We are excited about the opportunity to become a part of Clarksville’s growing community and serve our clients through our strategic logistics network.” – Young Bin Kim, CEO of FNS, Inc. and Pantos USA

“I’m thrilled that yet another company has selected Montgomery County as a place to call home. As a logistics company, FNS has chosen the perfect central location to serve their clients all over the United States. Despite the global pandemic, Montgomery County continues to attract global companies and adds to the list of available job opportunities for our current residents, military veterans and newcomers. I’m looking forward to working with the Pantos leadership team.” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate FNS on its decision to expand operations in Montgomery County. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council to help support companies, like FNS, continued growth in the Valley and congratulate the company on its business success.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“We are thrilled to welcome these new jobs and congratulate FNS on their expansion. Montgomery County’s high-quality workforce and growing reputation as a great place to work, live and raise a family continues to attract new and expanding businesses. I appreciate the partnership of our local officials, Governor Lee and Commissioner Rolfe in securing these jobs. It is a pleasure to work with them to continue this momentum and bring new job opportunities to our citizens.” — Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“This expansion is great news for our community. With our skilled and capable workforce, I’m confident FNS will continue to thrive in Montgomery County for many years to come. I appreciate the efforts of our local officials and economic development leaders who work to promote and advance our new and existing industries.” — Representative Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

