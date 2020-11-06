Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,125 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 6th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 256,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Friday, November 6th, 2020. That is an increase of 1,125 cases from Thursday’s 255,720. There have been 3,324 (+27) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

F O R T Y T H R E E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 4,664. There has been sixty three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been S I X T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is at 2,790. There have been forty three deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. FOUR new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 1,168. There has been twelve deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.

SIX new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 1,931. There has been twenty one deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.

There have been SIX new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 467. There has been eighteen deaths in Houston County due to the virus. FOUR new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Benton County. The total is at 486. There has been ten deaths in Benton County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 496 (-1). There has been six deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 1,247 (-3). There have been thirty (+2) deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.

N I N E T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is at 955. There has been thirteen deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been F I V E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 396. There has been thirteen deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

There have been T H I R T Y F I V E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 2,120. There have been twenty nine deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 34,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 131 cases from Thursday’s 34,201. There have been 362 (+2) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 9,665,009 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 120,694 cases in 24 hours from Thursday’s 9,544,315. There have now been 235,416 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 1,116 deaths from Thursday’s 234,300.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

