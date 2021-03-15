|
Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,948 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, March 15th, 2021
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 660,749 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Monday, March 15th, 2021. That is an increase of 1,948 cases from Friday’s 658,801. There have been 9,357 (+1) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
O N E H U N D R E D T W E N T Y O N E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total is 17,816. Seventeen of the new cases reported over the last three days were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There have been 213 deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus. There were 558 tests given with 72 positive results over the last three days for an 8.8 percent positive.
Montgomery County Percent Positive
There have been F O R T Y T W O new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is 9,141. There have been 123 deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. F I F T Y T W O new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total is 4,072. There have been forty seven (+1) deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
T W E L V E new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is 6,367. There have been 107 deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
There has been one new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 1,047. There have been thirty three deaths in Houston County due to the virus. Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Benton County. The total is 1,527. There have been thirty nine deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
Three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is 1,581. There have been twenty one deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
There have been FOUR new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 3,509. There have been eighty one deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
S I X new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is 3,040. There have been seventy five deaths in Henry County due to the virus. There have been S E V E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 1,260. There have been twenty five deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 83,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 389 cases from Friday’s 82,932. There have been 872 (-11) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
There have been T W E N T Y new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is 6,305. There have been eighty three (+1) deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University, there are now a total of 29,478,109 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 147,467 cases from Friday’s 29,330,642. There have now been 535,406 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 3,094 deaths from Friday’s 532,312.
All Tennessee county and United States figures are calculated from Friday’s numbers since the Tennessee Department of Health is no longer providing COVID-19 Coronavirus information over the weekends.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
