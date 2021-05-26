|
Nashville Sounds hold off late Columbus Clippers rally for 6-5 victory
Nashville, TN – Zach Green led the charge with a first-inning two-run homer, and the pitching held on late to give the Nashville Sounds a 6-5 win over the Columbus Clippers Wednesday night at Huntington Park. The victory in game two of the series extended Nashville’s winning streak to a Minor League Baseball-best eight games.
The game started with Nashville’s Pablo Reyes drawing a walk-off Columbus starter Kevin Herget. After a pair of strikeouts, Green drilled a long two-run homer to deep left field to give Nashville a 2-0 lead. It was Green’s team-leading sixth home run of the season.
Nashville added a pair of runs in the third and fourth innings. A run-scoring base hit by Hernán Pérez made it a 3-0 game and Dylan Cozens’ RBI single gave Nashville a 4-0 lead.
The first three Nashville batters reached in the fourth and two came around to score. Luke Maile drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double by Tim Lopes, and Reyes singled and scored on Green’s sacrifice fly to give the Sounds a 6-0 lead in the fourth.
Blaine Hardy made a spot start for Nashville and kept the Clippers off the board until the fourth inning when Bradley Zimmer cut the lead in half with a three-run homer. Hardy got a no decision and allowed just the three runs in four innings.
Reliever Bubba Derby tossed two scoreless innings to get the 6-3 lead to the seventh but Columbus slowly chipped away.
Daniel Johnson’s RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh made it 6-4 and Zimmer’s RBI single in the eighth trimmed the lead to 6-5.
Hoby Milner allowed the Zimmer single but retired the next four batters he faced to pick up his third save of the season. Derby earned the win and is now 3-0.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Columbus. Right-hander Zack Godley (1-0, 1.29) starts for Nashville against right-hander Eli Morgan (0-1, 3.95) for Columbus. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.
Nashville 6, Columbus 5
