Flash Flood Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas until 9:00pm CT.

At 5:07pm CT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas are expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Big Rock TN, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Indian Mound, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Land Between The Lakes.

Flash Flood Warning has been issued for

Northwestern Dickson County in middle Tennessee

Northern Houston County in middle Tennessee

Southwestern Montgomery County in middle Tennessee

Stewart County in middle Tennessee

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

