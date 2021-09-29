Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on New York Jets

Tennessee Titans (2-1) at New York Jets (0-3)

Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory this week as they travel to face the New York Jets (0-3). Kickoff at MetLife Stadium (capacity 82,500) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021.

The Titans have only played one previous game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010. The Jets won that game in Week 14 of 2015, but the Titans took the most recent meeting at Nissan Stadium in Week 13 of the 2018 campaign.

Sunday’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel, analyst Adam Archuleta, and reporter AJ Ross.

Fans in the Nashville television market can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply. For more information on streaming options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

About the Tennessee Titans

Last week the Titans were at Nissan Stadium to face the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts. Ryan Tannehill completed three touchdown passes, and Derrick Henry rushed for 113 yards to lift the Titans to a 25-16 victory.

Henry registered his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game and also contributed 31 receiving yards. In the past two games, he has 381 total yards (295 rushing, 86 receiving) on 72 scrimmage touches (63 rushing, nine receiving). The reigning two-time rushing champion leads the NFL again in 2021 (through September 26th) with 353 rushing yards and 458 scrimmage yards.

Tannehill recorded his 24th career game with at least three touchdown passes and ninth such performance since taking over as the Titans starter in 2019. Against Indianapolis, he connected for touchdowns with running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers.

The Titans defense limited the Colts to 265 total yards and three third-down conversions on 12 attempts. The defensive effort kept Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to a 51.3 percent completion rate (19-of-37) and a 66.7 passer rating. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi led the Titans with a career-high 1.5 sacks.

About the New York Jets

The Jets launched a new era in 2021 with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback. Robert Saleh was named the team’s head coach after spending four seasons as the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20). His previous NFL stops also included the Houston Texans (2005-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-13), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16).

Quarterback Zach Wilson started each of the Jets’ first three games. The second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft passed for 7,652 yards, 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions at Brigham Young University. Three weeks into his first NFL season, he has passed for two touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Last week the Jets traveled to Denver, where they suffered a 26-0 loss at the hands of the Broncos.