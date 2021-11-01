APSU this Week: Austin Peay State University to officially install Dr. Licari as President

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, November 5th at 10:30pm, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will officially install Dr. Mike Licari as the 11th president of this institution.

The installation ceremony will take place in Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Concert Hall, and it will begin with a traditional processional of faculty and staff in full regalia.

APSU’s students, faculty, and staff are invited to attend the event, with seating on a first-come basis.

Members of the community are asked to watch the ceremony via a livestream that will be posted to Austin Peay State University’s official Facebook page Friday morning.

The event will have musical performances, speeches from dignitaries, and a Presidential Address by Dr. Licari.

Preserve & Protect opens at The New Gallery

A new exhibit opens today (November 1st, 2021) at The New Gallery in the Art + Design building at Austin Peay State University and runs through December 10th.

The exhibit, “Preserve & Protect,” looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity. These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

The exhibit is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution.

Events include:

Diamond will give a curator’s talk on November 1st at 6:00pm in Room 106 A/B of the Sundquist Science Complex. This event is in person but also will be live-streamed, courtesy of CECA. You can register for the live stream at this link.

A gallery talk with Diamond and Dickins will be on November. 2nd at 12:15pm in The New Gallery.

Exhibiting artist Paul Rucker will visit campus to give an artist lecture on his work and creative practice on November 9th at 6:00pm in Room 106 A/B of the Sundquist Science Complex. This event is in person, but also will be live-streamed, courtesy of CECA. You can register for the live stream at this link.

This exhibition will be open during the next two Clarksville First Thursday Art Walks from 5:00pm-7:30pm on November 4th and December 2nd.

All events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be available soon at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

Hours for The New Gallery are 9:00am-4:00pm Monday- Friday, closed on weekends and holidays, and follow the university’s academic calendar.

For more information about this exhibition, which is free and open to the public, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

APSU-Farm Theater collaboration ‘Our Tempest’ coming on Friday

Since February, several Austin Peay State University theatre students and professors have participated in a unique collaboration with the renowned Farm Theater in New York City.

During The Farm Theater’s College Collaboration Project, several Austin Peay State University students have worked with a professional playwright – Brooklyn-based Jake Brasch – to develop an original work.

After nine months and several meetings – including a three-day workshop at The Farm Theater in August – the students are ready to present a staged reading of that play.

The play – “Our Tempest” – will be free and open to the public at 7:30pm on November 5th and 6th at the Margaret Fort Trahern Laboratory Theatre at Austin Peay’s Clarksville campus.

The public also can attend a free workshop with Brasch at 3:00pm Friday, November 5th, at the theatre.

APSU Open House coming on Saturday

Austin Peay State University is opening its hangar and classroom space at Clarksville Regional Airport on November 6th to give aspiring helicopter pilots an opportunity to see APSU’s helicopters and to learn more about the university’s unique aviation sciences program.

The open house will be from 9:00am-11:00am at the Austin Peay State University Aviation Science Education Facility, located at 220 Outlaw Field Road, and will give attendees a glimpse at how they can become helicopter pilots while earning a bachelor’s degree.

Austin Peay State University’s fleet of helicopters will be on display, and attendees can explore the university’s classrooms and training equipment, including an aviation advanced training device simulation system.

Science on Tap to explore Cryptography

Austin Peay State University professor Dr. Nicholas Coleman, an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, will discuss “Cryptography and You” at the next Science on Tap at 5:30pm Tuesday, November 2nd, at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley Ale Works.

“I want people to have a basic understanding of how cryptography works,” Coleman said.

The value of cryptography is in everything we do, from browsing secure websites to online transactions. Whenever you swipe your debit card, a cryptographic protocol is being followed.

Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month, bringing together two great things: science and local brews.

Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with LCRC

The Latin Community Resource Center is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos, aka Day of the Dead, from 11:00am-1:00pm at the Einstein Bros. Bagels lobby in the APSU Morgan University Center. Attendees will learn more about the Mexican tradition and get Mexican pastries.

Halloween drag show on Friday

The Gov’s Halloween Drag Show 2021 is from 7:00pm-9:30pm on Friday, November 5th, at the APSU Morgan University Center Plaza. The celebration is Halloween-themed with a costume contest, free food, and, of course, drag queens.

Tour, clean-up day at Mount Olive Cemetery

Austin Peay community members are invited to the Mount Olive Cemetery Educational Tour and Clean-up Day from 1:00pm-4:00pm Sunday, November 7th.

The Latino Community Resource Center and several university organizations are teaming with the Mount Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society for the event. Transportation will be provided for students. Participants must RSVP by November 3rd.

