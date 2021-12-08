U.S. Department of Defense’s medical readiness strengthened by Southwest Kentucky Market

Fort Campbell, KY – Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency (DHA) assistant director for Healthcare Administration, and Col. Vincent B. Myers, Southwest Kentucky Market director, and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) commander, hosted a market establishment ceremony at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, December 7th, formally establishing the DHA market.

The Southwest Kentucky Market is on the leading edge of the Military Health System’s historic change. As part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the Military Health System is transitioning administration and management of the individual military treatment facilities of the Army, Navy and Air Force to a single DHA that standardizes healthcare administration across the services.

“By standing up the Southwest Kentucky Market, DHA enables greater collaboration across military hospitals and clinics strengthening the medical readiness of service members, enabling these facilities to continue high-quality healthcare delivery to beneficiaries and dedicated support to military readiness,” said Lein.

To do so effectively, DHA chose a “market approach. Markets are groups of hospitals and clinics working together in a geographic area operating as a system to support the sharing of patients, staff, functions, budget, and more across all market facilities.

“The market supports more than 110,000 Soldiers, retirees, and their families. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell Soldiers protect and promote national security here and around the globe. This Southwest Kentucky Market is fortunate to have a tremendous relationship with our network partners in Tennessee and Kentucky to support this population,” said Lein.

The Southwest Kentucky Market relies on network partners to provide services for beneficiaries when they are not available at market MTFs like Blanchfield, such as neonatal intensive care, chemotherapy and cancer treatments, and dialysis.

“I appreciate the DHA support to our already exceptional partnership with area healthcare partners across our market. Meeting with area hospital CEOs in Clarksville, Hopkinsville and Nashville, I have seen first-hand their undivided commitment to support our specialty care patient care needs in addition to our medical force readiness,” said Myers.

The Southwest Kentucky Market includes nine medical treatment facilities and four dental facilities on two separate military installations; Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and also supports Fort McCoy Wisconsin’s associated clinics and healthcare treatment facilities.