Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals Series History

Nashville, TN – In the 62-year history of the organization, only one other NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers has faced the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers more frequently than the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been 76 all-time meetings with the Bengals, while the Steelers have squared off 80 times against the Titans/Oilers.

The Bengals began play in 1968 as an expansion franchise in the American Football League and that season played the then-Oilers for the first time, a 27-17 Houston win at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

In 1970, Riverfront Stadium (later named Cinergy Field) opened, where the Bengals would call home until Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000. The start of the 1970 season also marked the beginning of the newly-formed AFC Central Division, giving new life to the Bengals and Oilers rivalry. The two teams met at least twice per season each year from 1970–2001 until realignment split up the division in 2002. The Titans moved to the AFC South, while the Bengals were placed in the AFC North.



During their time as division rivals, the Oilers and Bengals met only once in the playoffs. In 1990, the Wild Card Oilers traveled to face the AFC Central Champion Bengals and were defeated 41-14.

They have played nine times since moving to different divisions, with the Bengals holding a 5-4 edge. Most recently, the Bengals hosted the Titans on November 1st, 2020. Despite 441 yards of offense by the Tennessee Titans, including 218 rushing yards, they fell to the Bengals by a final score of 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The last time the Titans hosted the Bengals was November 12th. 2017.

Marcus Mariota’s seven-yard touchdown pass to running back DeMarco Murray with 36 remaining in the fourth quarter provided the Titans a 24-20 win.

The Titans have won the majority of their games with the Bengals since moving to Tennessee. They are 12-7 in that time period (1997–present), including a seven-game winning streak from 1998-01. The streak included five consecutive road victories for the Titans, three of which occurred at Paul Brown Stadium.

On September 12th, 1999, the Bengals helped the Titans open their new home in the first regular-season game at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won dramatically 36-35 on a last-second field goal by Al Del Greco.

Most Recent Games

2011 Week 9 • Nov. 6, 2011 • BENGALS 24 at Titans 17

Bengals score 17 unanswered points in the second half after the Titans take a 17-7 lead at halftime. Bengals rookie quarterback Andy Dalton completes three touchdown passes, while rookie receiver A.J. Green posts game-high seven receptions for 83 yards.

Matt Hasselbeck completes touchdown passes to Damian Williams and Lavelle Hawkins.

2014 Week 3 • Sept. 21, 2014 • Titans 7 at BENGALS 33

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes for 169 yards and also catches an 18-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Bengals get a pair of one-yard touchdown runs from Giovani Bernard and a four-yard touchdown run from Jeremy Hill.

The Titans outgain the Bengals 326 yards to 300, but quarterback Jake Locker is intercepted twice, and the Titans go 2-of-12 on third down.

2017 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2017 • Bengals 20 at TITANS 24

Marcus Mariota caps a 73-yard drive with a seven-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Murray scores all three of the team’s touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).

The Titans never trail until Andy Dalton’s 70-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green (115 receiving yards) with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Titans record a time of possession of 40:09 and go seven-of-15 on third down, while the Bengals are one-of-10 on third down.

2020 Week 8 • Nov. 1, 2020 • Titans 20 at BENGALS 31

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bengals never trail in the game. The Titans produce 441 total yards of offense, including 112 rushing yards by Derrick Henry and 128 receiving yards by Corey Davis.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pair of touchdowns, but on consecutive drives in the first quarter, he is intercepted in the end zone and Stephen Gostokowski misses a 53- yard field goal. Cincinnati converts 10 of 15 attempts on third down and wins the time of possession battle 35:57 to 24:03.