City of Clarksville partners with Google to bring free Wi-Fi to Dixon Park, Edith Pettus Park

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Dixon Park and Edith Pettus Park are now offering free Wi-Fi for guests as part of an expanding partnership between the City of Clarksville and Google.

In September 2022, wireless hotspots were installed at Heritage Park and Valleybrook Park. With the addition of Dixon Park and Edith Pettus Park, four parks now offer free Wi-Fi.

“Broadband service is as vital to our citizens’ quality of life as clean water and electricity,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “I am grateful to Google for their initiative to work with CDE Lightband, our Parks and Recreation, and Information Technology Departments to make this important service available in our city’s parks.”

Dixon Park is located at 117 South Tenth Street, and Edith Pettus Park is located at 345 Farris Drive.

How to Log In

In order to use the new public Wi-Fi, all users have to do is select the correct network on their Wi-Fi-enabled device. Once selected, users are asked to “login” by providing an email address and agreeing to the terms and conditions of service.