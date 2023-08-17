Clarksville Police Officer Involved Shooting being investigated by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents

Nashville, TN – At the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning involving officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred just after 12:30am at an apartment complex in the area of Union Hill Road and White Oak Drive. On Tuesday afternoon, August 15th, 2023, Clarksville Police officers executed arrest warrants at the location for two men, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Green and 33-year-old Leonard Green, charging each with Aggravated Burglary.

The brothers barricaded themselves in an apartment with a hostage, leading to several hours of negotiations with Clarksville Police officers. The situation escalated when officers entered the home and an exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the Green brothers being shot and killed and the hostage being shot and injured. Four Clarksville Police officers were also struck by gunfire during the incident, but none sustained life-threatening injuries.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.