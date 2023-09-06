86.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Shooting on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive today, Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 for a shooting that had already occurred at approximately 3:18pm. Members of CPD’s crime scene unit responded to the area to process the scene.

Information regarding the suspect vehicle was quickly disseminated to officers and the suspect vehicle was located abandoned on Bauling Lane at 3:37pm. A perimeter was set up in an attempt to contain the area and locate the suspects. It was determined that they dumped the vehicle and fled the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and the status of the victim is unavailable at this time. Anyone who lives in the Singletree Subdivision or within the perimeter area is asked to review any security camera footage and see if they observe any suspicious activity and to please call 911 to report that activity.

No other information is available for release at this time.

