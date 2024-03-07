APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Kennesaw State at ASUN Championships, Friday

Austin Peay (15-15 | 8-8 ASUN) vs. Kennesaw State (11-18 | 7-9 ASUN)

ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship

Friday, March 8th, 2024 | 5:00pm

DeLand, FL | J. Ollie Edmonds Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball heads to the Sunshine state for an Atlantic Sun Conference Championship First-Round matchup against Kennesaw State in a Friday game at The J. Ollie Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida. The tip-off is set for 5:00pm.

Austin Peay is the No. 7 seed after going 15-15 overall and 8-8 in the conference season. Kennesaw State is the No. 8 seed with their 11-18, 7-9 ASUN record.

In two teams’ last meeting, the Governors defeated the Owls 61-50 at Kennesaw. This win earned head coach Brittany Young her 47th win, making her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons in program history.

The Govs lead the all-time series against the Owls, 4-3. This is the first time the two teams have faced each other in the ASUN Championship.

The winner of Friday’s contest will play Stetson in a Saturday 5:00pm game at The J. Ollie Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM –Carter Mansfield

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ – TBD

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young‘s 52 wins are the most by a head coach in their first three seasons.

The APSU Govs lead the ASUN with an average of 3.9 blocks per game. Their 44.1 field goal percentage ranks them second.

Shamarre Hale is ranked third in blocks (33), blocks per game (1.14), and free throw attempts (126). Her 210 rebounds rank her fourth and 7.2 rebounds per game are sixth in the conference.

Anala Nelson’s starting streak extended to 59 with the March 2nd game at Bellarmine. She ranks third in the ASUN with 120 assists and 4.0 assists per game.

Graduate transfer Cur’Tiera Haywood leads the Govs with 38 three pointers.

This is the eighth meeting of the Govs and the Owls with APSU leading, 4-3.

La’Nya Foster earned the programs first ASUN Freshman of the Year award and the first honor since Gerlonda Hardin in the 2000-01 season.

Shamarre Hale received First Team All-ASUN honors, and Tiya Douglas earned Academic All-ASUN honors.

About the Kennesaw State Owls



2023-24 Record: 11-18, 7-9 ASUN

Their Head Coach: Octavia Blue. Blue is in her third season at the helm of Kennesaw State women’s basketball and is 35-53 in her career.

Quick recap: The last meeting of the Govs and the Owls was a 61-50 Governor win in Kennesaw on February 1st. Shamarre Hale led the way with 14 points and Anala Nelson and La’Nya Foster grabbed eight rebounds. This win was head coach Brittany Young‘s 47th, making her the winningest head coach in their first three seasons leading APSU women’s basketball.

What you need to know about them: Kyndall Golden leads the ASUN with 46 blocks and 1.59 blocks per game. Prencis Harden is second in the conference with her 43.1 field goal percentage and 7.8 rebounds per game. Her 211 rebounds rank her third.

2022-23 Record: 15-16, 10-8 ASUN

2022-23 Season Result: The Owls fell 91-70 to No. 2 Liberty in the ASUN Quarterfinals.

Notable Returner: Prencis Harden. Harden averages 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Owls. She scored 20+ points in four consecutive games from January 27th to February 10th. Her season high of 25 points came against Coastal Georgia on December 2nd.

Notable Newcomer: Trynce Taylor. Taylor comes to Kennesaw after prepping at St. Francis High School. She averages 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Owls, with a career-high of 19 points and 12 rebounds at Mississippi State on December 11th.

Series History: Austin Peay leads the all-time series, 4-3. The APSU Govs are 2-1 when playing the Owls in Clarksville and the series is tied 2-2 in Kennesaw.

