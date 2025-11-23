Clarksville Fire Rescue Commemorates 24th Anniversary of 9/11 with Tribute Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – Members of Clarksville Fire Rescue, local leaders, and others gathered at CFR Headquarters on the morning of September 11th, 2025, for the annual 9/11 Ceremony, which pays homage to those who lost their lives on 9/11 as well as fallen members of CFR.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said, “On behalf of the Clarksville City Council and The City of Clarksville, we welcome you to this 24th anniversary of a day we will never forget. Throughout our 249-year history, our nation has been tested, and freedom, while it’s both fragile and durable, has stood against all enemies foreign and domestic, and so it was on September 11th, 2001 …”

The solemn ceremony began with a prayer and the posting of colors by a Joint Color Guard consisting of members of MCSO, CFR, Fort Campbell Fire and CPD. CFR Lt. William Lyle sang the National Anthem. CFR Captain Bobby Becker delivered the prayer and Chief Freddie Montgomery, Jr. welcomed everyone to the ceremony.

CFR Chief Montgomery, CPD Chief Ty Burdine, EMS Chief Chris Proctor, MC Sheriff John Fuson, MC Fire Chief Michael Rios, and MG (Ret.) General Walt Lord each took their turn placing a carnation on a wreath. Firefighter Mark Williamson recited the Firefighter’s Prayer

The ceremony concluded with a bell ringing and a moment of silence, the playing of Taps by MCSO Sgt. Angela Christian, a presentation of flowers to family members of CFR’s fallen firefighters, a benediction by Clarksville Chief of Staff James Halford, and finally the Color Guard’s retiring of the colors.

Photo Gallery