Latest from the White House on Coronavirus response

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced additional actions today, Friday, March 20th, 2020 as part of the ongoing, government-wide response to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic:

To help American families and businesses, the Treasury Department announced that Tax Day will be moved from April 15th to July 15th. No interest or penalties will be charged for filing during this extended window, but any American expecting refunds or credits may claim now to get their money sooner.

To minimize impact on our nation’s students, the U.S. Department of Education is temporarily waiving all interest on federally held student loans. Secretary Betsy DeVos has also directed federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.

Early, decisive travel restrictions helped slow the spread of Coronavirus to our country. Today, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border.

More help is on the way. The Donald Trump Administration worked with Congress last week on a bipartisan deal to deliver economic relief and support for American families, which the President signed into law on Wednesday. More legislative action is expected in the coming days.

Watch today’s full briefing with President Trump.



Something to share: You make America great and proud. Thank you!

Watch: What you need to know

This week, President Donald Trump issued a nationwide call to action for every American to help slow the spread of Coronavirus.



Top health officials from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and across the government are here to help:

Related Stories

Sections

Topics