Recent Articles
Tennessee Department of Health reports 312 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 5th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,633 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Sunday, April 5th, 2020. That is up 312 cases from Saturday’s 3,321. There have been forty four deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been five additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to fifty one. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.
There have been eight new cases of Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at fifty nine. Another case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to thirteen.
One more case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty three. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. Carroll County reports a new case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) bringing the total of cases to seven.
The number of cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County remains at four. One more case has been reported in Stewart County bringing the total to two.
Three new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to twenty three.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 801 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been six deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 325,185 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 27,610 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 9,267deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
