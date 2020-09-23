President Donald Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly on China

Washington, D.C. – This morning, President Donald Trump virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he explained how America is leading the global fight against an invisible enemy that has claimed countless lives in 188 countries:

“In the United States, we launched the most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War. We rapidly produced a record supply of ventilators, creating a surplus that allowed us to share them with friends and partners all around the globe. We pioneered life-saving treatments, reducing our fatality rate 85 percent since April,” said President Trump.

“Thanks to our efforts, three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials. We are mass-producing them in advance so they can be delivered immediately upon arrival. We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation, and peace,” President Trump stated.

The President told world leaders something else, too. “As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”



President Donald Trump: We must hold the Chinese government accountable



Early this year, the Chinese Communist Party locked down travel in its own country while allowing flights to leave China and infect the world.



Then China’s leaders condemned President Trump’s travel ban even as they cancelled domestic flights and locked Chinese citizens in their homes.



The World Health Organization—which is virtually controlled by China—falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Later, it falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease.



“The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions,” the President said.



The Coronavirus pandemic is only the latest global problem involving the Chinese government. Each year, China dumps millions of tons of plastic and trash into the world’s oceans. It overfishes other countries’ waters, destroys vast swaths of coral reef, and emits more toxic mercury into the atmosphere than any country on Earth.



Watch: For UN to be effective, it must focus on real problems



China’s carbon emissions are nearly twice those of the United States. By contrast, after President Trump withdrew America from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord, last year America reduced its carbon emissions by more than any country in the agreement.



“Those who attack America’s exceptional environmental record while ignoring China’s rampant pollution are not interested in the environment. They only want to punish America, and I will not stand for it,” President Trump said.



“If the United Nations is to be an effective organization, it must focus on the real problems of the world,” he added. That includes terrorism, drug trafficking, religious persecution—and holding China’s government accountable for this horrible pandemic.



Watch President Trump’s full address to the UN General Assembly



Read the President’s full speech here.

