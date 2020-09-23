|
President Donald Trump addresses United Nations General Assembly on China
Washington, D.C. – This morning, President Donald Trump virtually addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he explained how America is leading the global fight against an invisible enemy that has claimed countless lives in 188 countries:
“In the United States, we launched the most aggressive mobilization since the Second World War. We rapidly produced a record supply of ventilators, creating a surplus that allowed us to share them with friends and partners all around the globe. We pioneered life-saving treatments, reducing our fatality rate 85 percent since April,” said President Trump.
“Thanks to our efforts, three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials. We are mass-producing them in advance so they can be delivered immediately upon arrival. We will distribute a vaccine, we will defeat the virus, we will end the pandemic, and we will enter a new era of unprecedented prosperity, cooperation, and peace,” President Trump stated.
The President told world leaders something else, too. “As we pursue this bright future, we must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”
