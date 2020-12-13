Marsha Blackburn Report: Supporting Our Small Businesses

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution For Memphis Veterans

Washington, D.C. – Our veterans made many sacrifices so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. It seems fitting that many of these brave individuals will be among the first groups of people to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine if they wish to receive it.

This week, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that they will provide vaccinations to front line VA healthcare workers and veterans residing in long-term care units, including in our very own Memphis VA Health Care System. Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.

Expanding Rural Broadband

This week we have great news on the rural broadband front! I have long fought for the funding and infrastructure needed to back reliable broadband service in rural America. On Monday, the FCC awarded almost $150 million in funding to expand rural broadband in Tennessee. With this funding, we are one step closer to closing the digital divide in our state.

Supporting Our Small Businesses

Small businesses are the backbone of American communities and in Tennessee, they employ over a million people. These businesses have been decimated by the pandemic, at no fault of their own. It is critical that we provide another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, and liability protections, so that they can keep their doors open.

Marsha’s Roundup

I spoke on the Senate floor about the communist Chinese government’s appalling human rights violations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Dr. Adrian Zenz from the Victims of Communism Foundation joined me on Unmuted with Marsha to share his research on the Uyghur genocide perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

