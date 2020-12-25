AT&T Services affected by Downtown Nashville Car Bombing

Nashville, TN – On Friday, December 25th, 2020, a car bombing occurred in Downtown Nashville sending three persons to the hospital and rocking the immediate area.

The bombing that happened near the AT&T building has created a widespread phone, cellphone, and internet outages.

A message on Twitter reads, “AT&T Internet is down across the region, as a transmission center was impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in Downtown Nashville. It was running on 3 of 5 backup natural gas generators – gas lines have now been shut off for safety. 4-6 hours is the ETA for restoration.”

“Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” stated AT&T.

This outage is affecting some 911 lines. Websites, such as the Tennessee Governments’ website, using AT&T services are down.

The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation,” said spokesman Joel Siskovic.

The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism.

Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are also on the scene.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics