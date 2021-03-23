Marsha Blackburn, Judiciary Committee Members Slam Joe Biden-Induced Border Crisis

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee slammed the Joe Biden administration’s self-induced border crisis and are pressing officials for information about how the administration is responding to the crisis amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Senators are demanding information about the extent of the crisis and the government’s response:

“Regardless of what the Biden Administration wants to call this current set of circumstances it has created, this surge in illegal immigration carries significant risks. It also imposes a heavy burden on public resources. Congress and the American people must have additional clarity about how DHS and HHS are addressing it,” the Senators wrote.

Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration view the flood of illegal immigration resulting from their policies as a process to be managed rather than stopped:

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the senators highlighted the serious problems with Joe Biden administration proposals and actions that have both encouraged more migrants to make the dangerous journey across Mexico to the southern border and allowed for the quicker release of individuals into the interior of the country as the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic continues.

Each of the last two months has set records for both overall numbers of immigrant apprehensions and numbers of unaccompanied alien children (UAC) crossings. The Biden administration has lifted the public health restrictions under Title 42 for UAC, and has used the surge at the border to justify its reinstatement of “catch and release” policies.

Catch-and-release policies pose additional risks to public health in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

“Catch-and-release policies pose additional risks to public health in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden Administration has expressed a purported commitment to ending the pandemic; however, news reports suggest that it now plans to keep some who are apprehended by DHS personnel in custody for just 72 hours before releasing them into American communities,” the senators argued.

The letter seeks a wide range of information from both the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS) including, a breakdown of how many individuals have been detained since inauguration day, the numbers of those tested and vaccinated for COVID-19 Coronavirus, and the duration of time individuals are in custody before and after testing.

The senators also request DHS’s projections for how many migrants will cross the border this year, and the medical reasons for exempting UAC from Title 42 entry restrictions.

The letter is led by Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and signed by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), and John Kennedy (R-La.).

Full text of the letter can be found HERE.

