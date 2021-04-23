Tennessee Titans to pick 22nd Overall at 2021 NFL Draft

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to have the 22nd overall selection and nine total picks in the 86th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting, beginning April 29th, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The draft opens with the first round on Thursday, April 29th at 7:00pm CT. Rounds 2 and 3 are set for the following evening, beginning at 6:00pm CT, and the draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday at 11:00am CT.

Multiple locations in Cleveland will be used during the festivities, including FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Great Lakes Science Center.

The NFL will welcome a select number of draft prospects to the draft stage in Cleveland with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, while others will participate remotely from their homes. Last year the entire draft was conducted in virtual format due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic after originally being planned for Las Vegas.

Titans personnel involved in the selection process, including executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel, will be stationed together and following appropriate protocols in a temporary draft room in Nashville’s MetroCenter as Saint Thomas Sports Park undergoes major renovations this offseason.

The last time the NFL had an in-person draft was 2019, when Nashville hosted the festivities for the first time. A record 600,000 fans attended the three-day affair, which is the premier event on the NFL’s offseason calendar. The television audience in 2019 reached 47.5 million viewers.

Draft Broadcasts

All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ABC, including Nashville affiliate WKRN News 2.

ESPN and ABC will provide distinct prime-time presentations on Day 1 and Day 2. ESPN will offer a traditional draft telecast, while ABC broadcast will cover the event with an emphasis on the individual journeys of NFL Draft prospects. On Day 3, the ESPN coverage will be simulcast on ABC.

Coverage will be streamed live via NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet, and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry draft programming across the Mid-South with Mike Keith, Dave McGinnis, Amie Wells, and Rhett Bryan.

National radio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

Meanwhile, draft information will be updated continuously at TennesseeTitans.com, the Titans mobile app and on all official team social channels.

Sections

Topics