F&M Bank announces Kimberly Miller to head Treasury Solutions

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank has hired Kimberly Miller as VP/Treasury Solutions Officer. Miller has a decade of working in the financial services industry. Her previous experiences include bank partner development with focuses on small business, commercial, mortgage, treasury management, and merchant services.

Miller attended Western Kentucky University. She is an active member of several local non-profit and professional organizations.

“Kim will bring a wealth of experience and guidance as we promote treasury solutions for our business clientele.” said Sammy Stuard, President/CEO.

Miller will be located in the F&M Bank Main Office in Historic Downtown Clarksville. She can be contacted by email *protected email*

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery County, Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Wilson County, Rutherford County, Putnam County, Williamson County, and Dickson County. The first office in Davidson will open later this year.

F&M Mortgage-only offices are located in Rutherford County (Murfreesboro), Williamson County (Brentwood), and Davidson County (Green Hills).

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

