Marsha Blackburn Report: Demanding Answers on COVID-19 Origins
Washington, D.C. – There is no question we’re missing answers on the origins of COVID-19 Coronavirus and that the World Health Organization has failed to produce them. This week I wrote to President Joe Biden demanding a real investigation into what went wrong in Wuhan. Read more about my work to call out Wuhan Lab hypocrisy and Big Tech COVID censorship.
Calling For Border Transparency
In the four months since President Joe Biden took control in Washington, never once has this administration indicated they understand the severity of the crisis on our southern border.
Their decision to put migrant children on midnight flights to Chattanooga Tennessee is a perfect example of how detached from reality they are.
That’s why I introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act with Senator Bill Hagerty and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.
The bill calls on the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement.
Joe Biden’s Big Spending Plan Will Hurt American Families
President Joe Biden’s budget is a vehicle for more taxes, more spending, skyrocketing debt, and a higher deficit. The current signs of inflation should serve as a warning for Biden. I hope he heeds before the situation further devolves into a cautionary tale of what haphazardly pumping trillions of borrowed dollars into the economy will do.
Read more about the importance of slowing down spending here.
Encouraging Financial Innovation
Our kids and grandkids deserve the opportunity to thrive in a secure and innovative marketplace. I joined Senators Cynthia Lummis, Kyrsten Sinema, John Hickenlooper, Tim Scott, and Mike Braun in launching the bipartisan Senate Financial Innovation Caucus to establish a framework to bolster our financial system as a global competitor.
