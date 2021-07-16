Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Release Statement on Democrats’ Partisan Spending Bill

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) released a joint statement on Thursday in response to Democrats’ partisan spending package.

“Our nation is nearing $30 trillion in debt. There is a day of reckoning if we don’t get our fiscal house in order. We appreciate our colleagues’ efforts to get a bipartisan deal done. But supporting this infrastructure deal enables the Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion spending package. Joe Biden said it himself: These two issues are welded together.

“Everyone agrees America needs to invest in infrastructure. But with our national debt growing out of control and Democrats dedicated to passing a 100% partisan blowout spending package totaling $3.5 trillion, we cannot support any additional deficit spending on Joe Biden’s, Nancy Pelosi’s, Chuck Schumer’s and Bernie Sanders’ liberal wish list.

“We can pay for needed infrastructure without incurring additional debt by instead repurposing previously appropriated but unspent funds. We urge our colleagues to support an alternative approach and recognize that supporting an infrastructure bill that authorizes new spending also enables the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend budget.”

“We must stop mortgaging our children’s and grandchildren’s futures.”

