AAA says Falling Oil Prices Could Bring Relief at the Gas Pump, After Thanksgiving

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average declined for the second week in a row, falling two cents over last week.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.11 which is 4 cents cheaper than one month ago and $1.25 more than one year ago.

However, gas prices during the Thanksgiving travel period are on pace to be the highest since 2013. But, that won’t stop the more than 48.3 million Americans planning to hit the roads this holiday.

“The price of crude oil accounts for about 50%–60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price should translate into better gasoline prices for drivers,” said Stephanie Milani, AAA – The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “But until global oil production ramps back up to pre-pandemic levels, this recent dip in the price of crude may only be temporary.”

Quick Facts

26% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.90 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.40 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

After stubbornly staying above $80.00 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the United States and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19 Coronavirus, along with reports that the Joe Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan, and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 700,000 bbl to 212 million bbl last week. Gasoline demand also dropped slightly from 9.26 million b/d to 9.24 million b/d. The decrease in demand, alongside stocks, has helped to steady pump prices. However, gasoline prices will likely remain elevated as long as oil prices are near or above $75 per barrel.

Today’s national average of $3.40 is 3 cents more than a month ago and $1.29 more than a year ago, and 81 cents more than in 2019.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $2.91 to settle at $76.10. Crude prices declined at the end of last week as the dollar grew in strength and market concerns about crude demand increased over growing COVID-19 infection rates in Europe and the U.S.

If social restrictions are re-imposed to curb COVID transmission, crude demand will likely decline and prices will likely follow. Additionally, crude prices decreased last week despite EIA’s weekly report showing that total domestic crude supply decreased by 2.1 million bbl to 433 million bbl. When compared to the end of November 2020, the current total domestic crude supply is nearly 12 percent lower than last year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.15), Memphis ($3.15), Jackson ($3.15)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.114 $3.119 $3.133 $3.159 $1.855 Chattanooga $3.076 $3.082 $3.106 $3.138 $1.759 Knoxville $3.134 $3.137 $3.155 $3.168 $1.836 Memphis $3.154 $3.155 $3.162 $3.141 $1.922 Nashville $3.118 $3.123 $3.140 $3.188 $1.864 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

