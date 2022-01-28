Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball at Tennessee Tech, Saturday

Austin Peay (13-5 | 6-2 OVC) at Tennessee Tech (11-7 | 6-2 OVC)

Saturday, January 19th, 2022 | 5:30pm CT

Cookeville, TN | Eblen Center

Clarksville, TN – Looking to extend its four-game winning streak, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team will play Tennessee Tech – the only other Ohio Valley Conference team with a four-game winning streak – in a Saturday showdown in the Hooper Eblen Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. The tip-off is set for 5:30pm.

At 6-2 in the OVC, Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech are locked in a three-way tie with Belmont atop the league standings. The Governors are 5-2 on the road this season and are 2-1 away from home in OVC action after beating Tennessee State, 72-69, the last time they hit the road.



The Golden Eagles are 6-2 in Cookeville this season and have won back-to-back conference games in the Eblen Center to improve to 3-1 at home in OVC play.



Saturday’s game against Tennessee Tech will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

After a fifth-place finish in the regular season and a first-round win against Jacksonville State in the OVC Tournament, Tennessee Tech’s season came to an end when it fell to eventual tournament runner-up UT Martin, 69-56, in the semifinals.

This season, sixth-year head coach Kim Rosamond’s team received a pair of first-place votes and was tabbed to finish second in the OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll. The Golden Eagles returned 12 letterwinners this season, including a starting five — Jordan Brock, Kesha Brady, Anna Jones, Mackenzie Coleman, and Jada Guinn — that started all 25 games last season.

Prior to the season opener, Tennessee Tech lost Brock, a 20-2021 Second Team All-OVC and 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection to a knee injury. Brock averaged 11.8 points per game to lead the Golden Eagles a season ago.

Coleman, a 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection, is averaging 12.0 points per game, which ranks 12th in the conference and leads Tennessee Tech. The 6-3 graduate forward ranks seventh in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.525) and 14th in rebounding (5.3 rpg), but her biggest impact is on the defensive end, where she leads the league with 1.4 blocked shots per game.

Also, a 20-2021 Second Team All-OVC and 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection, Jones ranks 20th in the OVC in scoring (10.7 ppg) and fifth in rebounding (6.3 rpg) — she leads TTU on the glass. Guinn, who was also a 20-2021 Second Team All-OVC and 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selection, is averaging 9.7 points per game and ranks fifth in the conference in field-goal percentage (.534) and assists (3.6 apg).

Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech are tied for the OVC lead in three-point percentage defense this season, holding opponents to just 28.2 percent shooting from distance. The Golden Eagles also make 6.1 three-pointers per game, which is third-best in the league this season.

Tennessee Tech has the best rebounding defense in the OVC this season, holding opponents to just 30.8 rebounds per game while also having the league’s second-best rebounding margin (+4.6).

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 87th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978, Austin Peay State University trails in the all-time series, 21-65, and Tennessee Tech has won the last four meetings. Saturday’s game will tie Tennessee Tech with UT Martin as the Governors’ second-most common OVC opponent in program history. The Govs are 7-33 all-time against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville and have dropped their last three contests at the Eblen Center.

Trailing by double-digits early in the fourth quarter, Austin Peay State University battled back to make it a two-possession game with less than a minute to play, but the Governors were unable to close the gap and fell to Tennessee Tech, 62-57, on February 25th, 2021, at the Eblen Center in Cookeville.

D’Shara Booker led the Governors with 10 points and six rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from the floor. Tahanee Bennell added eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, while Maggie Knowles, Shay-Lee Kirby, and Ella Sawyer all scored six points.

Jada Guinn paced Tennessee Tech with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kesha Brady added 15 points for the Golden Eagles and grabbed a team-high five rebounds. Mackenzie Coleman chipped in eight points, four rebounds, and three assists, she was also a perfect 2-for-2 from three-point range and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.



Free throws were the difference, Tennessee Tech got to the line 17 times and made 13 free throws, while the Governors knocked down just six on 13 attempts.

APSU Notably

After Austin Peay State University’s win against Belmont, Thursday, and Tennessee Tech’s win against Eastern Illinois, Monday, both teams enter the weekend with an Ohio Valley Conference-best four-game winning streak.

Austin Peay State University is looking to snap a four-game losing streak to the Golden Eagles and pick up its first win in the series since a 72-65 victory on January 31st, 2019, in the Dunn Center.

APSU is are looking for their first win at the Eblen Center since an 87-84 overtime victory on January 5th, 2017 — Austin Peay is 7-33 all-time in Cookeville.

Austin Peay State University is shooting 47.1 percent from the floor this season, which ranks 4th in the NCAA and leads the Ohio Valley Conference.

Through 18 games, Austin Peay State University is shooting 47.1 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

The Governors rank third in the OVC in scoring defense (59.9 ppg), second in field-goal percentage defense (.392), and are tied with Tennessee Tech for the lead in three-point percentage defense (.282) — the APSU Govs are the only team in the league that ranks in the top three in all three statistics.

Austin Peay State University’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held three opponents under 50 points and seven opponents under 60 points this season.

The Govs are averaging 6.2 made threes per game, which ranks second in the OVC, and are shooting a league-leading 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Yamia Johnson and Karle Pace are averaging 16.3 and 15.4 points per game, respectively, and rank second and fourth in the OVC in scoring. They are the only teammates in the top five in the league in scoring.

