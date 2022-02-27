Marsha Blackburn Report: Praying For Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – This week, we’re praying for the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. I urge President Joe Biden to stand up to Putin and demonstrate America’s resolve to support Ukrainian sovereignty.

The United States backs the people of Ukraine!

My office is ready to assist Americans trying to evacuate the region.

Resources for Tennesseans in Ukraine

It's time to respond to dictators like Putin and Xi with tough action — starting with removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system. @MariaBartiromo @MorningsMaria pic.twitter.com/Czl09R6Wgf — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 24, 2022

