Marsha Blackburn Report: Tired Of Joe Biden’s Spending Spree? You’re not alone

Washington, D.C. – While Americans did their best to focus on freedom this past weekend, there was no escaping the fallout from the Joe Biden administration’s many failures. Biden’s radical, inflationary spending has sent prices skyrocketing to a 40-year high.
Grocery bills broke records this year, and travelers are paying 45% more for airfare than they did in 2019. Despite Biden’s best efforts, no amount of spending or woke policies will destroy We the People’s resolve.
I am confident that my efforts in Washington and Tennesseans’ work in their own communities will overcome the crises caused by radicals in Washington.
Weekly Breakdown
The recent global chip shortage put American medical equipment, computer, and car supply chains on hold. The passage of the Securing Semiconductor Supply Chain Act in the Senate put us one step closer to making existing resources available to producers of semiconductor equipment which will help improve supply chains for consumers.
This week, I met with Tennesseans who are helping their communities thrive. In Lincoln County, Giles County, Lawrence, County Wayne County, Hardin County, McNairy County, Chester County, and Madison County, I spoke with first responders, law enforcement, business owners, mayors, and other community leaders about how they plan to succeed in spite of Joe Biden’s radical policies.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- The White House has resumed a full tour schedule. If you previously requested a tour, make sure to re-submit your request here.
- Sign up to join Senator Bill Hagerty and me at Tennessee Tuesday every Tuesday the Senate is in session.
- You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal. Special requests for tours led by my staff can be reserved through my website.
- Are you interested in a fall internship in my office? Click here to apply!
- Is there something you want to see in the Blackburn Report? Email my office to share!