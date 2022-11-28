Nashville’s Nutcracker to feature Local Students

Nashville, TN – Local students will be helping the Emmy-nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December.
Running at TPAC December 9th–24th, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.
“For many of these young dancers, participating in Nashville’s Nutcracker has been a lifelong dream,” shared School Administrative Director Sarah Dey. “It’s often one of the first ballets young dancers can recall seeing and connecting to.
Allowing them to participate in our youth cast not only gives them the unique opportunity to learn and interact with professional dancers and rehearsal directors, but it teaches them that with hard work, determination, and discipline, they can do anything they set their mind to.”
An experience exclusive to School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners at Rejoice School of Ballet and the Hispanic Family Foundation, the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker gives over 100 young dancers a chance to learn directly from Nashville Ballet Company dancers on stage.
After participating in auditions, each student is hand selected for their role by a Nashville Ballet rehearsal director and spends eight weeks rehearsing in the studio with ballet professionals in preparation for the final performances.
This year’s Youth Cast includes:
Hailed “beautiful” and “joyous” by Broadway World Nashville, Nashville’s Nutcracker will include original choreography by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a brand-new Snow Scene created by renowned designer Campbell Baird. In addition, families will be able to enjoy pre-performance photo ops and free story times led by Nashville Ballet Teaching Artists.
Nashville’s Nutcracker will be live at TPAC December 9th–24th, 2022. Tickets start at $35.00 and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com.
About Nashville Ballet
Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.
Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming.
Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class in-studio instruction to students ages 2 and up.
To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.