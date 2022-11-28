Nashville’s Nutcracker to feature Local Students

48.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Arts/Leisure

News Staff
Local Students to Perform in Nashville’s Nutcracker at TPAC this December
Nashville BalletNashville, TN – Local students will be helping the Emmy-nominated Nashville Ballet perform their annual production of Nashville’s Nutcracker this December.

Running at TPAC December 9th–24th, this beloved holiday event allows aspiring artists from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation the opportunity to perform alongside Nashville Ballet’s professional company dancers.

“For many of these young dancers, participating in Nashville’s Nutcracker has been a lifelong dream,” shared School Administrative Director Sarah Dey. “It’s often one of the first ballets young dancers can recall seeing and connecting to.


Allowing them to participate in our youth cast not only gives them the unique opportunity to learn and interact with professional dancers and rehearsal directors, but it teaches them that with hard work, determination, and discipline, they can do anything they set their mind to.”

An experience exclusive to School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners at Rejoice School of Ballet and the Hispanic Family Foundation, the Youth Cast for Nashville’s Nutcracker gives over 100 young dancers a chance to learn directly from Nashville Ballet Company dancers on stage.

After participating in auditions, each student is hand selected for their role by a Nashville Ballet rehearsal director and spends eight weeks rehearsing in the studio with ballet professionals in preparation for the final performances.

This year’s Youth Cast includes:

Bedford County:

Grace Shibayama, Mouse

Cheatham County:         

Sophie Gross, Bon Bon  

Jordan Hamm, Bon Bon

Phoebe Richardson, Lamb


Davidson County:           

Avery Weber, Teddy Bear Calvary            

Lorelei Anderson, Frontier Soldier           

Kambria Ayers, Party Girl

Breen Bentzen, Mouse 

Penn Beutler, Party Boy

Cora Bivin, Commodore Calvary

Maisie Boyd, Lamb

Micayla Brown, Russian Nesting Doll

Camille Carter, Lamb

Evelyn Clark, Lamb

Sabrina Concepcion, Bon Bon     

Elizabeth Douglas, Garden Fairy

Sylvia Dunaway, Garden Fairy

Panambi Isabel Edmonds Cuellar, Garden Fairy

Fable Eim, Garden Fairy

Kermina Fakhry, Frontier Soldier

Karrie Fakhry, Frontier Soldier


Elizabeth Faucette, Lamb

Jonah Forsythe, Infantry

Selah Frohock, Lamb

Angel Gabriel Ochoa, Infantry

Myers Gibson, Mouse

Chloe Goelzer, Garden Fairy

Keriah Goins, Garden Fairy          

Carly Graham, Bon Bon 

Adelyn Grant, Commodore Calvary

Hadley Hancock, Infantry

Beatrice Harvey-Schwartz, Teddy Bear Calvary

Lily Harwell, Garden Fairy

Winnie  Haugen, Garden Fairy

Gia Hayes, Lamb

Lana Sky Hayworth, Commodore Calvary

Freya Heard, Infantry

Sophia Hill, Frontier Soldier    


Del Hutson, Party Boy

Harper Judd, Garden Fairy

Isla Kearney, Garden Fairy

Brynne Keller, Commodore Calvary

Briar King, Frontier Soldier

Sashenka Kooienga, Russian Nesting Doll

Janesta Krueck, Infantry

Jaycie Lynn Krueck, Teddy Bear Calvary

Frankie Layson, Garden Fairy

Sam Leventis, Party Boy

Esther Livshitz, Garden Fairy

Lily Lutz , Garden Fairy

Campbell Lyman, Mouse             

Siena Mangeri, Teddy Bear Calvary          

Emmeline Mansfield, Garden Fairy

Tenley Mantinan, Commodore Calvary

Tatum Mantinan, Mouse

Ceci Martus, Teddy Bear Calvary               

Claire Massey, Bon Bon


Mica Mays, Garden Fairy

Frances Melancon, Mouse          

Evangeline Meyer, Garden Fairy

Marleigh Mitchell, Lamb

Lili Near, Infantry

Eleonore Ness, Party Girl

Harper Perry, Lamb

Eva Pregont, Bon Bon

Lillian Pyatt, Infantry

D’Arcy Ramage, Mouse

Margaret Rick, Clara

Nora Rieck, Party Girl

Meja Isabella Santos, Teddy Bear Calvary

Caroline Schultz, Garden Fairy

Isabel Shilliday, Bon Bon               

Katelyn Smith, Mouse


Charlotte Spero, Commodore Calvary

Eva Stefansic, Frontier Soldier

Althea Stefansic, Frontier Soldier

Isabella Sutton, Garden Fairy

Hallie Thackston, Commodore Calvary

Einmyria Thurman, Frontier Soldier

Addison Wade, Lamb

Emma Wade, Russian Nesting Doll

Mackenzie Wade, Party Girl

Anaïs Walker, Commodore Calvary

Abby Webb, Mouse       

Shakia Webster, Teddy Bear Calvary       

Clara Weedman, Bon Bon

Eleanor Welbourn, Commodore Calvary

Livia Wernke, Garden Fairy         


Ella Wescott, Garden Fairy          

Morgan Whiteley, Russian Nesting Doll   

Luciana Williams, Mouse             

Elizabeth Williams, Mouse          

Alexis Woods, Teddy Bear Calvary

Lydia Worsley, Commodore Calvary        

Nurah Zehr, Garden Fairy             

Adri Cottingham, Party Girl         

Sarai Aurora Cadena Herrera, Garden Fairy          

Tagg Zumwalt, Party Boy

Dickson County:

Preston Gaines, Infantry

Carys Gaines, Bon Bon

Maury County:

Noah Carter, Party Boy

Alany Lopez, Frontier Soldier


Montgomery County:

Arya Horton, Mouse

Bailey Horton, Frontier Soldier

Maclayne Lewis, Garden Fairy

Robertson County:

Mylia Frederiksen, Teddy Bear Calvary

Piper Mackenzie Harris, Bon Bon              

Laine Sharp, Russian Nesting Doll             

Brynn West, Russian Nesting Doll

Rutherford County:

Eden Avery, Russian Nesting Doll

Mia DeFeo, Mouse

Lennon Elkins, Russian Nesting Doll

Samantha Everett, Russian Nesting Doll 

Mikhail (Ari) Arnold Augustine Lieberman, Party Boy       

Margaux Lennon Mai Bhago Lieberman, Mouse 

Madilyn Rigsby, Bon Bon              

Lela Sisk, Bon Bon           

Henry West, Party Boy  

Sumner County:

Rylee Braden, Mouse

Adalyn Brown, Mouse   

Shania Davis, Garden Fairy

Madison Herrington, Bon Bon

Olivia McDaniel, Garden Fairy    

Anastasiya Parkhurst, Commodore Calvary

Isabella Pedro, Teddy Bear Calvary           

Penelope Sexton, Russian Nesting Dolls 

Sophia  Wright, Bon Bon              

Catherine Yawn, Garden Fairy


Williamson County:

Luke Allison, Infantry

Braelyn Bolden, Teddy Bear Calvary         

Daniel Bratton, Party Boy             

Jonah Bratton, Fritz

Jade Collins, Party Girl   

Matilda Crosswy, Mouse              

Chloe Graham, Garden Fairy       

Anna Caroline Henry, Clara          

Grace Hill, Garden Fairy

Lauren  Hill, Infantry      

Amelia  Johnson, Party Girl          

Winnie  Jones, Mouse   

Courtney Kurkowski, Party Girl  

Vanessa Kurkowski, Mouse        

Amelia Ly, Garden Fairy

Kelsey Martin, Party Girl               

Evangeline Meek, Garden Fairy 


Declan Meeker, Lamb

Kinley Meeker, Frontier Soldier 

Clara Owen, Bon Bon     

Lily Page, Commodore Calvary  

Aidan Pape, Party Boy   

Adalyn Patel, Party Girl 

Cyrus Pittman, Fritz        

John-David Saysombath, Party Boy          

Margaux Schneider, Teddy Bear Calvary

Emme Shervik, Lamb     

Anna Sloan, Clara            

Jovanni Walker, Mouse 

Margaux Willis, Garden Fairy      

Gigi Wingo, Infantry       

Emerson Rose Duke, Garden Fairy           


Wilson County:

AJ Gift,  Clara     

Iris Lee, Garden Fairy    

Alex Wiggins, Garden Fairy          

Josefina Yeager, Garden Fairy

Sterling Lekki, Garden Fairy

Limestone County, AL:

Sarah Hill, Bon Bon

Hailed “beautiful” and “joyous” by Broadway World Nashville, Nashville’s Nutcracker will include original choreography by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a brand-new Snow Scene created by renowned designer Campbell Baird. In addition, families will be able to enjoy pre-performance photo ops and free story times led by Nashville Ballet Teaching Artists.

Nashville’s Nutcracker will be live at TPAC December 9th–24th, 2022. Tickets start at $35.00 and can be purchased at nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming.

Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class in-studio instruction to students ages 2 and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

