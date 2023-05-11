71.8 F
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on Title 42 Ending

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement ahead of the end of Title 42, the pandemic-era rule that allowed agents to turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Every town is a border town, and every state is a border state,” said Senator Blackburn. “With hours left before the end of Title 42, 40,000 migrants are camped feet away from the Texas state line, and another 80,000 migrants are gathered in Guatemala with plans to head for the southern border.”

“The record number of illegal border crossings means more immigrant women are being raped, assaulted, and trafficked on their journey to the United States. Cartels have capitalized on the Joe Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and are now charging between $8,000 and $20,000 to smuggle migrants into our country,” Blackburn continued.


“This is a humanitarian catastrophe that’s growing worse by the minute. The administration’s deliberate decision to allow Title 42 to expire – and release thousands of illegal immigrants into the United States with no way of tracking them – will have dangerous consequences for our nation’s stability,” stated Blackburn.

