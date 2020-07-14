Ivanka Trump: College Is Not the Only Job Path, “Find Something New”

Washington, D.C. – “In a new bid to kickstart the economy and steer younger Americans to good jobs that don’t require a $120,000 college degree, the Ad Council, Apple, the White House and other sponsors today are unveiling a new campaign urging potential job-seekers to ‘find something new,’” Paul Bedard writes in the Washington Examiner.



“Jobs are changing—and the COVID-19 Coronavirus has accelerated the pace,” says Ivanka Trump, who is co-chair of the White House’s American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

“The Trump administration imposed sanctions on several senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party . . . The rest of the world has been aware of the CCP’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang since 2016, yet other than paying lip service, no other government nor the United Nation’s Human Rights Council has taken any meaningful steps to address such abuses like the Trump administration has done,” Helen Raleigh writes for Fox News.

“This virus has laid bare deeper inequalities in our health system and health outcomes that have too often been overlooked. To defeat COVID-19 Coronavirus, we have developed a comprehensive response that tackles the drivers of these disparities and empowers Americans to protect themselves,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams write in The Dallas Morning News.

“As an American lawman, I put my life on the line for strangers, friends, and loved ones every single day. President Donald Trump sees me and recognizes mine and so many other’s sacrifices. He puts his money where his mouth is and America is a better place because of it,” writes Mark Cage, a sheriff in New Mexico, for the Carlsbad Current Argus.



