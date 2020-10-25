Lamar Alexander: Supporting Supreme Court Justice Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Washington, D.C. – During her confirmation hearings, Judge Barrett demonstrated respect for the law, intelligence, good character and steady temperament. Having attended college in Tennessee and law school in Indiana, her background will strengthen the Supreme Court by making it more diverse.

She is well-qualified and has said she will decide cases based upon the law, not her personal views. Judge Barrett will be an excellent Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, and I will vote to confirm her nomination.

Voting for COVID-19 Coronavirus Relief Legislation

This week I voted for COVID-19 Coronavirus relief legislation that was blocked by Senate Democrats.

For the second time in two months, Senate Democrats have blocked legislation that would provide an additional $500 billion in COVID-19 Coronavirus relief for many things that have bipartisan support—additional unemployment benefits, more Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, more federal funding to help schools and child care reopen safely, and more money for testing and vaccine development.

Since March, in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Congress has passed nearly $3 trillion in relief for families, workers and businesses, and to contain the disease, but there is still more work to be done. Democrats and Republicans should be able to work together and focus on these areas where we have bipartisan agreement so that Congress can provide much needed assistance to the country.

While we are in the midst of dealing with this pandemic it would also be wise to remember any legislation Congress passes this year should prepare for the next pandemic by making sure that support for onshore manufacturing is sustained, stockpiles are full, and states have the right tools and resources to respond. The reason to do that now, while our eye is on the ball, is because the next pandemic could be as soon as next year.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics