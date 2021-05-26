|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn Calls on President Joe Biden to Ensure an Unbiased Investigation into Origin of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is calling on the White House to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the origin of COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Recent reporting of three researchers at a Wuhan lab who sought medical treatment after becoming sick in November 2019 has painted a chilling picture of the early days of the pandemic. In recent weeks, top medical experts have also become more vocal in questioning whether COVID-19 Coronavirus could have been released from a Wuhan lab.
“The American people deserve to know how President Joe Biden is working to keep Communist China’s influence out of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” said Senator Blackburn. “President Biden’s fear of a confrontation with Xi Jinping is cause for concern. The families of nearly 600,000 Americans killed by this virus deserve answers.”
The Chinese Communist Party has gone to extreme lengths to cover up its role in the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, which first appeared in Wuhan, China. Past reports indicate that in the early days of the pandemic, Beijing withheld critical raw data from the WHO that could have helped officials and health experts halt the spread of the virus.
Chinese propaganda officials have even gone so far as to spread an unfounded conspiracy theory that COVID-19 originated from a United States military base.
Senator Blackburn is calling on President Biden to answer the following questions:
You can read the full letter here.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBeijing China, China, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Joe Biden, Marsha Blackburn, Propaganda, U.S. President, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C., WHO, World Health Organization, Wuhan China
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.