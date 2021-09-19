Marsha Blackburn Report: Honoring Constitution Day

Washington, D.C. – Over 230 years ago today, delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia. This Constitution Day, we celebrate this important day in history and the great progress our nation has made! Click here for educational resources about Constitution Day.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the 13 courageous men and women in uniform who gave their lives in Afghanistan to save those they had never met.

These service members embodied true American heroism in the face of persistent evil. This week, I joined bipartisan legislation to honor these heroes, including Tennessee native Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, with Congressional Gold Medals. This is the least Congress can do to express our deep appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Investigating Facebook’s Failure To Protect Younger Users

The Wall Street Journal’s groundbreaking reporting revealed this week that Facebook and Instagram were well aware of the devastating impact their platform has on younger users but have consistently failed to take any substantive steps to ease these negative effects.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and I launched a probe to investigate Facebook’s intentional coverup. Read more about the importance of protecting younger users here.

Demanding An End To Google’s Censoring Of Pro-Life Views

Google operates under a double standard when it censors pro-life advertisements on its platform. This week, Senator Steve Daines and I demanded an end to this infuriating practice.

Google cannot continue to abuse its power to protect the billion-dollar abortion industry while suppressing life-saving resources for expectant mothers.

News You Can Use



Supporting Economic Growth In Memphis

Memphis’ economic success is critical to the success of the Volunteer State! This week, I met with Randy Richardson, Executive Director of the International Port of Memphis to ensure the port has the resources it needs to thrive.

Expanding Funding Opportunities For Hickman, Humphreys & Perry Counties

Smaller Tennessee counties are often left behind when competing for federal funding. Senator Hagerty and I introduced legislation to expand funding opportunities for Hickman County, Humphreys County, and Perry County by adding them to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

This will ensure that officials in these counties have access to the kinds of growth opportunities that will strengthen the job market, encourage economic development, and spur educational initiatives.

Congratulating Loudon Tennessee

Congratulations to Loudon, Tennessee! The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced a $400,000 grant for the Steekee Creek Harbor Dredging project. This project will benefit recreational boaters and pave the way for greater economic development of fueling stations, bait-and-tackle shops, and restaurants.

Marsha’s Roundup

The FBI’s complacency enabled Larry Nassar’s evil abuse. We cannot protect the next generation of women and girls if we do not fully expose the FBI’s failure to seek justice for Nassar’s victims.

Following a classified hearing with General Austin Miller, the last commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, I led a press conference along with my Senate Armed Services Committee colleagues to discuss the Joe Biden administration’s catastrophic failure.

The Joe Biden administration’s recklessness resulted in the death of 13 U.S. service members in Afghanistan.

Our allies are questioning their trust in American leadership. This is a direct result of President Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan.

This week, Sara Carter joined me on Unmuted with Marsha to discuss the importance of working to get our citizens and Afghan partners out safely.

Tennessee’s small businesses are suffering under the Biden administration’s disastrous economic agenda.

President Joe Biden is putting our national security at risk by not securing the southern border.

Tennesseans in Humphreys county are still recovering from August’s deadly flooding. Read more about my work to strengthen the Tennessee National Guard’s response to natural disaster events here.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1..800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585).

Renters in Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, and Humphreys County may also be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital this summer? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronsvirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha