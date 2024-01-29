Marsha Blackburn Report: Ending The VA’s Prioritization Of Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – Over 1 million veterans are waiting for a claim to be processed, while taxpayers are shouldering $94.3 Million in medical care for detained migrants.

I pressed Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on these reports that the VA is prioritizing medical care and benefits for illegal immigrants at the expense of American veterans and taxpayers.

Weekly Rundown

America’s constitutionally protected places of worship and other non-profit entities are being unfairly targeted due to their tax-exempt status, which allows them to continue supporting charitable work in our communities. I introduced the Safeguarding Charity Act to protect the independence of our nation’s tax-exempt organizations.

Americans are feeling the strain of inflation every day. Rent prices are up 19 percent, food prices are up 20 percent, and gas prices are up 34 percent compared to 2021. Congress cannot keep spending trillions of dollars at the expense of our kids and grandkids who are going to be left to pay our bills. Watch my floor speech here.

We had a busy week on Capitol Hill as I had the opportunity to speak during National School Choice Week and at the National Associations of Evangelicals Annual Christian Student Leadership Conference, where we discussed the importance of defending freedom. I also hosted my first telephone townhall of the year where Middle Tennesseans expressed that they are tired of President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies. And ahead of our Big Tech hearing in the Judiciary Committee next week, I met with the CEOs of X and Snap Inc. to discuss kids’ online safety and artificial intelligence.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI