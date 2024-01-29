Marsha Blackburn Report: Ending The VA’s Prioritization Of Illegal Immigrants

Washington, D.C. – Over 1 million veterans are waiting for a claim to be processed, while taxpayers are shouldering $94.3 Million in medical care for detained migrants.
I pressed Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on these reports that the VA is prioritizing medical care and benefits for illegal immigrants at the expense of American veterans and taxpayers.
Weekly Rundown
America’s constitutionally protected places of worship and other non-profit entities are being unfairly targeted due to their tax-exempt status, which allows them to continue supporting charitable work in our communities. I introduced the Safeguarding Charity Act to protect the independence of our nation’s tax-exempt organizations.
Americans are feeling the strain of inflation every day. Rent prices are up 19 percent, food prices are up 20 percent, and gas prices are up 34 percent compared to 2021. Congress cannot keep spending trillions of dollars at the expense of our kids and grandkids who are going to be left to pay our bills. Watch my floor speech here.
We had a busy week on Capitol Hill as I had the opportunity to speak during National School Choice Week and at the National Associations of Evangelicals Annual Christian Student Leadership Conference, where we discussed the importance of defending freedom. I also hosted my first telephone townhall of the year where Middle Tennesseans expressed that they are tired of President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies. And ahead of our Big Tech hearing in the Judiciary Committee next week, I met with the CEOs of X and Snap Inc. to discuss kids’ online safety and artificial intelligence.
Marsha’s Roundup
ICYMI
- Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas does not believe in securing the homeland. Under his watch, more than 8.8 million illegal immigrants, including 1.7 million known “gotaways,” have entered our country. Earlier this month, I introduced the CONTAINER Act to empower states to construct barriers to protect their communities and stem the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Read more here.
- The Small Business Administration has announced that physical disaster loans are now available in Cheatham, Gibson, and Stewart counties for Tennessee businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on Dec. 9, 2023. Applicants can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov.
- If you are planning on traveling abroad this summer, now is the perfect time to check the expiration date on your passport. Many countries require your passport to have at least six months of validity remaining. Now is also a good time to get the application process started if this will be your first passport.