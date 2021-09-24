What’s Happening this Fall in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Red, orange, and vibrant yellows burst through the trees, the aroma of pumpkin and apple treats fill the crisp, cool air, laughter fills corn mazes and pumpkin patches and stories of haunted destinations inspire curiosity.

Here’s what’s new, trending, and happening this fall across Tennessee.

Trending Places this Fall

Union City – “Once Upon a Pumpkin” at Discovery Park of America will enchant guests during October with fairy tales, pumpkins, a pumpkin maze, hay bales, and fall chrysanthemums and pansies.

Nashville – Gobblins and Giggles at Gaylord Opryland Resort features ghoulish fall fun like spooky animal encounters, fall fountain shows, a Boo-tanical Garden Tour, scary selfie spots, scavenger hunts, and more.

Franklin – Storytellers share tales of ghosts and haunts like departed socialites and a Civil War spy that linger on brick-lined streets and historic dwellings during the family-friendly Haunted Franklin Tour.

Eagleville – Lucky Ladd Farms, an award-winning fall attraction, and Tennessee’s largest petting farm and fun park, includes a pumpkin patch, fall festival, corn maze, wagon rides, tractor trail rides, and country store.

Silver Point – Climb aboard for a spine-tingling, after-dark ghost tour with a visit to an old cemetery, stories of lost graves, ghostly encounters, unexplained voices and eerie sounds during the Haunted Canoe Trip.

Tellico Plains – Explore the Road to Fall with a motorcycle ride on the Cherohala Skyway, celebrating 25 years. Start your journey downtown and visit unique local art centers, antiques, pottery, art, ice cream, and a bakery.

Chattanooga – Soak in the fall foliage and get in touch with Rock City’s German heritage Saturdays and Sundays in Oct. during Rocktoberfest with live performances, birds of prey shows, German food, and fun.

Gatlinburg – Gatlinburg SkyLift Park hosts seasonal events like Autumn Adventures, Smoky Mountain Sunrise, Halloween lights, spooky music, scary stories on the SkyDeck and trick-or-treat candy stations for Spooktacular Smokies.

Kingsport – Take in the fall colors on a slow-paced barge ride across the lake or hike the Fire Tower Trail up to Bays Mountain Fire Tower to soak in scenic views at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium.

Ocoee – The River Maze kicks off this year’s Spookley the Square Pumpkin-themed corn maze with farm fun for the family, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, bonfires, cow train, apple sling, slides, and food.

What’s New

Knoxville – The four-part concert series, Sunsphere Sundays, kicks off at the historic World’s Fair Park Sunday, October 10th with pop rockers COIN. Concerts continue through Sunday, October 31st with American folk rock band Dawes, The Lone Bellow and St. Paul and The Broken Bones. Tickets start at $10.00. A portion of sales benefit the Sunsphere Fund.

Nashville – Make a History Day of It with the Passport to Tennessee History. Collect stamps and explore stories at Tennessee State Museum, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, the Tennessee State Capitol and Tennessee State Library & Archives.

New Restaurants, Bars, Breweries and Distilleries

East Nashville – Melvil Arnt’s wine bar, The Authentique, is open across the street from Once Upon a Time in France, the restaurant he runs with his family. Grab a glass of wine and a light snack before dinner.

Nashville – James Beard Award-Winning Chef Andrew Carmellini has two new restaurants opening this fall in the W Nashville hotel. Located in the heart of the Gulch, The Dutch offers a lively atmosphere with laid-back American comfort food and Carne Mare is a formal, contemporary Italian chophouse.

Nashville – Opening late October, Drusie & Darr, a new restaurant and bar from internationally-celebrated chef and restauranteur Jean-Georges Vongerichten, opens at The Hermitage Hotel.

Kingston – Maple Creek Bistro features specialty menus by Executive Chef Jon Mancuso, who uses his knowledge of working with Top Chefs to create inspiring new dishes alongside traditional favorites using quality ingredients.

Lawrenceburg – Take a backroad adventure to Gobbler Springs Distillery for a relaxed tasting session and personalized tour of the small craft distillery. Sweet Mash spirits are crafted in small batches with locally sourced grains, charred white oak and pure water drawn from the property.

Jonesborough –The Kitchen at Grace Meadows offers authentic Appalachian food, family-style like fried chicken, catfish, steak and gravy, mac and cheese, broccoli and cheese casserole and sweet potato casserole.

Kingsport – Satisfy your sweets craving at Sugar High, boutique sweets shop offering gourmet sweets, tasty treats, and custom designer apples.

Bartlett – It’s all in the name. Biscuits & Jams in Bartlett, just outside of Memphis, combines music and culinary for a truly unique experience. The menu includes frittatas, eggs benedict, French toast, and, of course, Southern-style biscuits with an assortment of sweet and savory jams.

New Attractions and Exhibits

Memphis – The new “Solid Gold Soul: The Best of the Rest from the Stax Museum” exhibit features never-before-shown costumes, recording equipment, instruments, photographs, vinyl records, eight-tracks, and memorabilia.

Nashville – Frist Art Museum’s new exhibit, American Art Deco: Designing for the People, 1918-1939, opening October 8th explores the international style that manifested stateside in decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design.

New Hotels & Places to Stay

Lynchburg – Enjoy a relaxing stay in an 1840 Farmhouse at The Hopestead Bed and Breakfast. The farm is owned by a combat veteran and his wife, who decided to open their home to travelers.

Murfreesboro – Hyatt Place Murfreesboro is surrounded by leafy parks, green landscapes and a river winding through the walkable city with retail, artisan shops, fine dining, or outings like Stones River National Battlefield.

Sweetwater – The Remedies Inn, a historic boutique hotel downtown, overlooks the Main Street district and is within walking distance of many local eateries, shops, an art studio, spa and Heritage Museum.

Benton – Stay in unique Conestoga wagons at Welcome Valley Village. Wagons include king-size beds, bunks, bathrooms, seating, and dining areas for a perfect fall getaway. Log cabins are also available.

Fall Festivals & Events

Nashville (Sept. 22-25) – AmericanaFest brings together artists, fans and music industry professionals through seminars, panels, networking opportunities by day and intimate showcases at stages across the city each night.

Nashville (Sept. 22-Oct. 31) – Celebrate autumn during Cheekwood Harvest with a pumpkin house and village, thousands of chrysanthemums, scarecrows, a Halloween Pooch Parade and El Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Spring Hill (Sept. 24) – The Bootlegger’s Bash 6:00pm-11:00pm at Rippavilla will feature spirit tastings from several local distilleries, vineyards, and breweries, as well as local fare and live entertainment.

Savannah (Sept. 24-25) – Sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue Society, the TN River BBQ Battle & Music Fest attracts competitive chefs from across the South competing for over $10,000 in prize money.

Oak Ridge (Sept. 24-26) – Experience two days of music, food, crafts, children’s activities, art, science, and fun at the Secret City Festival at A.K. Bissell Park with performances by Jimmi Allen Friday and All for One Saturday.

Pigeon Forge (Sept. 24-Oct. 30) – The park transforms into autumn splendor with thousands of carved pumpkins, pumpkin and apple treats, and thrills for all ages during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana featuring the Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Hermitage (Sept. 25) Celebrate the season during A Sip of History at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, an afternoon of sampling wine, whiskey, beer, food and fall fun. Tickets are $35.00.

Murfreesboro (Sept. 25) – Oktoberfest 3:00pm-7:00pm at Oaklands Mansion includes samples from local and home brewers, live music from The Knott Brothers, and local food trucks with German food and specialty menus.

Oneida (Sept. 25) – The annual storytelling festival, Haunting in the Hills, features arts & crafts vendors, food, live music and ghost stories 10:00am–10:00pm with stories beginning at 8:00pm at Bandy Creek Visitor Center.

Johnson City (Sept. 25) – The Hoppy Possum: Southern Brewers Cup at TVA Credit Union Ballpark features the best amateur brewers from around the country serving beer, cider and mead. Fans vote on their favorites.

Kingsport (Sept. 25) – Racks by the Tracks features a full concert lineup, BBQ competition, and tasting area with more than 100 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias.

Huntsville (Sept. 25) –Appalachian Heritage Festival features craft demonstrations like flint-knapping, basket-weaving, soap-making and more. Get a taste of the pioneer era with homemade jams, jellies, and fried pies.

Franklin (Sept. 25-26) – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale features performances by Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys, Maren Morris, and Valerie June, as well as handmade crafts, culinary arts, folklore storytellers, and a cultural experience in the Americana Music Triangle.

Lawrenceburg (Sept. 27-Oct. 3) – Corndogs, funnel cakes, candy apples, demolition derbies, Ferris wheels, livestock shows and tractor pulls are part of the fun at the Middle Tennessee District Fair at Lawrenceburg Rotary Park.

Clinton (Oct. 1-2) – Live entertainment, food, and shopping are on tap Friday to kick off The Clinch River Antique Festival 6-9 p.m. in historic downtown. More than 90 antique dealers and artisans will line Market and Cullom Street 9:00am–5:00pm Saturday, October 2nd. Admission and parking are free.

Jonesborough (Oct. 1-2) – The International Storytelling Festival will be virtual this year. Enjoy more than 20 hours of world-class storytelling from your home with viewing access up to 14 days following the final show.

Memphis (Oct. 1-3) – Mempho Music Fest at Memphis Botanic Garden features performances by The Avett Brothers, Moon Taxi, and The Wilkins Sisters. Dance the night away under the Whatever Dome + Silent Disco.

Clarksville (Oct. 1, 15) – Listen to live music, visit local food trucks and relax during the free outdoor Downtown @ Sundown Concert series, 7:00pm-10:00pm at Downtown Commons Park.

Nashville (Oct. 1-30) – The Grand Ole Opry marks its historic 5,000th Saturday night broadcast October 30th with a month of celebrations, a limited-time exhibit and a star-studded night of performances.

Granville (Oct. 2) – The Streets of Mayberry Come to Life as Historic Granville kicks off the fall season with The Scarecrow Festival, Quilt Show, Arts & Craftsmen Festival, and a series of special activities throughout the month.

Rockwood (Oct. 2) – Kick off the fall season at the Rockwood Fall Festival, 10:00am–4:00pm with live music, a pumpkin patch, Show & Shine Car Show, museum tours, vendors and live entertainment.

Crossville (Oct. 2) – Lace up your shoes and venture into the outdoors during the Hit the Trails Festival at Fairfield Glade with outdoor activities, live music, and concessions.

Harriman (Oct. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17) – Take a trip back to the age of chivalry at The Tennessee Medieval Faire with live entertainment, jousting, activities, interactive characters, crafts, vendors, and family fun.

Kingston (Oct. 2-31) – Visit the family-owned Narromore Farm every Saturday and Sunday in October to enjoy a corn maze, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, on-site grown popcorn, and handmade food treats.

Hohenwald (Oct. 8-9) – The Oktober Heritage Festival downtown includes live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, a kids corner, car & truck show, and big row show.

Castalian Springs (Oct. 16) – Guests will be guided by lantern along a trail from a historic tobacco barn to Cragfont for an evening of ghost stories and spooky tales 6:00pm-10:00pm during Haunts at the Font.

Oliver Springs (Oct. 16) – Learn about the history and heritage of this coal-mining town during the October Sky Festival with arts and crafts, food, entertainment, tractors, face painting, frontiersmen, and classic car show.

Kingsport (Oct. 16) – Kingsport’s Wine and Whiskey Festival returns to Kingsport Farmer’s Market downtown featuring a wide variety of wines and liquors to sample along with food trucks and live music.

Granville (Oct. 22-23) – Hear stories and myths collected from over 200 years of spirits and true stories about the historic town’s past during the Granville Ghost Walk. Scarecrows and fall festivities are held throughout the town.

Tellico Plains (Oct. 23) – The Cherohala Skyway Festival 10:00am–5:00pm at Charles Hall Museum features mountain music, southern foods, handmade crafts, antique tractors, pioneering demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, a petting zoo, and children’s barrel train.

Nashville (Oct. 23-24) – Food trucks, live music, craft beer, handmade goods, and children’s activities fill Centennial Park for Centennial Craft Fest. Hear local performers throughout the day presented by Musicians Corner.

For a complete list of what’s happening in Tennessee, visit tnvacation.com/calendar.

