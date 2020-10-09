|
|
|
|
Fastest Recovery in History
Washington, D.C. – 11.4 million. That’s how many new jobs the U.S. economy has added since May—when experts were still predicting that the unemployment rate would hit 20 percent and that American job losses would continue to mount for months to come.
New: Donald Trump Administration takes action on foreign worker visas
That’s no accident. Following the Great Recession, the Obama-led “recovery” required over two years to achieve an unemployment rate of 8.4 percent. Under President Trump, Americans accomplished that goal in one month earlier this year.
Two big reasons explain the difference. The first is that President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-worker agenda makes our economy’s fundamentals stronger. In 2019, before Coronavirus swept the world, American incomes hit a record high while U.S. poverty rates hit a record low. Median incomes saw their biggest one-year jump ever.
When America is strong, it can withstand any global recession and bounce back quickly. President Trump cut taxes, fixed overregulation, replaced NAFTA, brought back manufacturing jobs, and held China and others accountable for breaking trade rules.
The second reason is that President Trump took targeted action to help American workers and families after the Coronavirus outbreak.
Instead of exploiting the global crisis to grow the reach of government and pass unrelated legislation—something Democrats love to do—the Trump Administration negotiated the CARES Act, implemented the Paycheck Protection Program, extended supplemental unemployment benefits, paused student loan payments, and halted evictions.
Just yesterday, the Administration took more action to protect American jobs by tightening the requirements on foreign worker visas. A new rule will limit the ability of corporations to replace American workers with cheap foreign labor—especially important as our economy reopens from the pandemic and more of our citizens look for jobs.
“No one can compete with American workers when they’re given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades,” President Trump said.
Democrats in Congress, unfortunately, aren’t interested in more bipartisan, targeted relief. Instead, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stuffed her bill with a far-left activist wish list, including ending voter ID requirements and bailing out profligate state governments.
“The recovery the United States is witnessing now is almost 41 times faster than that.”
|
|
