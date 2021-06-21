Marsha Blackburn Report: Calling For Transparency In Chattanooga Migrant Facilities

Washington, D.C. – Hearing about child abuse at a Chattanooga migrant facility is a heartbreaking reminder of the reality of President Joe Biden’s border crisis. This incident must be thoroughly investigated. Until we secure our southern border, every town is a border town and every state is a border state.

Defending The United States Flag

Burning the flag is a direct affront to the values of our democratic republic. In Tennessee, we know all too well that the Stars and Stripes represent more than just patriotism; the flag is an unwavering beacon of valor, vigilance, and justice. This week, I proposed a constitutional amendment to ensure that these sacred ideals are preserved.

Cutting Off China’s Influence At American Schools

Communist China has infiltrated American colleges and universities. It is imperative we cut off Beijing’s ability to funnel money in exchange for influence in higher education. That’s why I’m leading legislation combating malign foreign influence and strengthening funding disclosure requirements. Our children’s education should not be available for purchase by the CCP.

Supporting Religious Liberties

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of religious freedom this week! I was pleased to join two briefs on this case and sign onto a letter to HHS that defends religious foster care agencies.

Warning Against Scammers

Before your next summer vacation, make sure you protect yourself against scammers. This summer, we’ve seen a peak of fake rental car reservations, where you pay for the reservation but get no car in return! Click here to find more ways to protect yourself this summer or subscribe to Consumer Alerts to keep up to date on the latest scams.

Marsha’s Roundup

The families of nearly 600,000 Americans killed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus deserve transparency. We deserve to know how President Joe Biden will hold the Chinese Communist Party, the World Health Organization, and public health officials like Dr. Fauci to account.

Every state is a border state, and every town is a border town. This truly is a humanitarian crisis.

The Southern Border deserves immediate attention. When will the Joe Biden administration intervene?

The American people deserve border security. Build the wall.

Biden flew across the globe to hand Putin a piece of paper.

Tennesseans believe in one person, one vote. It’s that simple.

The latest “election integrity” bill is a power grab to intentionally throw local elections into chaos.

Dr. Fauci is not a victim.

Fauci’s lies are an insult to the thousands of front line workers who saved American lives.

We need an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The American taxpayers pay Dr. Fauci’s salary, and we’re demanding answers.

This week, I urged my Senate colleagues to join in my demands for unbiased investigations into the origin of the pandemic.

